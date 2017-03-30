School closures, cancelled events in the Clarence Valley

Rushforth Park South Grafton is going under water as rain falls steadily throughout the day.

UPDATE, 5.10PM: THE NSW Department of Education has advised that several schools in the Clarence Valley will remain closed tomorrow due to the possibility of flooding.

The following list is not absolute, and parents are still advised to follow advice from their schools.

Baryulgil Public School

McAuley Catholic College

St James Primary School

St Joseph's South Grafton and Maclean

St Mary's Primary School

Clarence Valley Anglican School Junior and Senior

Click here for the latest information on public school closures in the region.

EARLIER: SEVERAL events scheduled to take place this weekend throughout the Clarence Valley have already been cancelled due to the current weather event, road closures and flooding.

The Daily Examiner will update the following list as the weather event unfolds. Please email us to let us know the latest status of your event.

Folk and Contemporary Music Session

Mazza, who runs the music sessions said in order to minimise confusion and inconvenience, this Saturday's session at the GI Hotel has been cancelled.

She said with the number of public and internal roads cut off by flooding, this was the most practical decision for this weeks session.

The next folk and contemporary session will be held on April 22 at Copmanhurst Pre-School from 1pm.

Lawrence Museum annual garage sale

The Lawrence Museum annual garage sale has been postponed to April 8 due to the weather event.

Next weekend you can grab yourself a bargain from 7.30am.

Iluka Markets

The Iluka Markets on Sunday have been called off at this point.

Organisers said with the current weather forecast for Sunday, holding the markets would not be a good idea.

Grafton Truck Drivers Social Club Memorial Wall Service

The 12th annual service honouring truck drivers who have lost their lives in the line of duty was originally scheduled for March 18.

However, wet weather forced organisers to postpone the event to this Saturday, April 1. Due to heavy rains forecast in the Clarence Valley for the next two days, the event has again been postponed.

Irish Night

Coutts Crossing Coronation Hall was holding an Irish Night and the Coutts Crossing Hall on Saturday 1st April 2017.

The event has been postponed due to unforeseen weather conditions and flooding.

Further information will be advised as it becomes available.

>> RELATED STORY: Wild weather knocks over memorial service ... again

If you have an event scheduled for this weekend that will be cancelled, email newsroom@dailyexaminer.com.au