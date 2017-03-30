Wild weather knocks over memorial service ... again

Daphne Metcalfe lays a red rose for her husband while at the Grafton Truck Drivers Social Club Memorial Wall annual dedication service on Saturday at South Grafton. Photo Deebrah Novak / The Daily Examiner

WILD weather has forced the Grafton Truck Drivers Social Club Memorial Wall Service to be postponed for the second time in two weeks.

The 12th annual service honouring truck drivers who have lost their lives in the line of duty was originally scheduled for March 18.

However, wet weather forced organisers to postpone the event to this Saturday, April 1. Due to heavy rains forecast in the Clarence Valley for the next two days, the event has again been postponed.

"The service has been postponed once again due to the weather and the amount of rain predicted," Grafton Truck Drivers Social Club secretary Danielle Richards said.

"We apologise, however feel it was the only choice we had. A date later in the year will be confirmed by our committee and released when that decision is made."

Opened in June 2005, the Grafton Truck Drivers Social Club Memorial Wall honours several drivers from across the east coast who have lost their lives in the line of duty.

At the 12th annual dedication service at a new date to be advised, the names of three truck drivers will be added. People will travel from all over New South Wales and Queensland for the solemn occasion.

It is an isolating job, which Ms Richards says is why it's so important that this club exists.

"A lot of the drivers are in similar situations, where you can drive for hundreds of kilometres and have no one to talk to," said. "The social club is an outlet for them to come together and share stories."