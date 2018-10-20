Wildcats send the Bullets packing

THE Perth Wildcats have recorded their third consecutive win of the NBL season on the back of a star performance from reigning MVP Bryce Cotton.

The champion guard contributed a season-high 28 points in the Cats 88-73 win over the Brisbane Bullets at RAC Arena on Saturday.

While Cotton was the stand out offensively from the opening tip-off, captain Damian Martin was the unlikely hot hand from long range.

After not even putting up a shot a week earlier against Illawarra, Martin scored 12 points against the Bullets, all three-pointers.

And Nick Kay, with 16 points, reached double figures for the third consecutive game and completed his first double-double for his new club by also hauling in 10 rebounds.

Cotton said he benefited from the spread of scoring options his side boasted.

"With the weapons we have the floor is naturally more spaced," he said.

"We have at least three scorers on the floor every time we step out there. That's a big help and as long as we keep that family-orientated attitude, the open looks will be there for everybody."

The challenge for teams to travel to Perth and beat the Cats was again highlighted as the hosts nailed their 79th victory in the 100th match at the venue.

Cameron Gliddon was the Bullets' best with 13 points and eight rebounds while Reuben Te Rangi (11 points) was the only other Brisbane player to hit double figures.

The Cats took control of the contest early with 28 points in the first term - a mortal blow according to Bullets coach Andrej Lemanis.

"I would suggest that came as a result of offensive rebounds and that enabled them to build some momentum and feel good about themselves," he said.

Brisbane, meanwhile, were hamstrung by only shooting 36 per cent from the floor.

"We had some opportunities to wrestle the momentum our way, but we let those opportunities get away from us," Lemanis said.

The teams meet again in Brisbane on Thursday to open round three.

- AAP