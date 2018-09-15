Wildly variable weather in store for us this weekend

The Bureau of Meteorology temperature forecast for the Clarence Valley for Saturday.

WEATHER forecasters predict two seasons in one weekend for the Clarence Valley with maximums above 30C today due to drop to the lower 20s tomorrow.

The Bureau of Meteorology said a system it has been monitoring was likely to deliver a weekend of variable and potentially dangerous weather to NSW and the ACT.

The forecast said a strong cold front on Saturday was expected to trigger elevated Fire Dangers Ratings (including Severe) in sections of NSW.

It could also lead to significantly above-average temperatures for this time of year for sections of northern and eastern NSW.

It could produce strong and potentially damaging winds in the Illawarra, southern ranges and the ACT and severe thunderstorms across parts of northeast NSW.

On Sunday it was likely to produce a major drop in temperature that is likely to see many maximums drop from the high 20s and 30s to the teens and low 20s.

The Bureau of Meteorology is urging people to regularly monitor the conditions as the system moves through and is working closely with state and territory emergency services.

Temperatures could hit 31C today and drop to 22C tomorrow as the front moves through the region.