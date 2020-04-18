Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Australia's death toll has jumped to 68 after three new deaths were announced today, with Tasmania's premier warning more people will die.
Australia's death toll has jumped to 68 after three new deaths were announced today, with Tasmania's premier warning more people will die.
Health

'Will be more': Death toll rises to 68

by Ally Foster
18th Apr 2020 12:28 PM

Australia's death toll has risen to 68, after two more deaths were recorded across the country.

An 83-year-old Queensland man, who was a passenger on the Celebrity Eclipse cruise ship, died in a Sydney hospital and 74-year-old man died in Tasmania's northwest.

A 58-year-old woman died in Tamworth Hospital in NSW. The cause of her infection is still under investigation.

There are more than 6500 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Australia, with 2936 in New South Wales, 1319 in Victoria, 1014 in Queensland, 435 in South Australia, 541 in Western Australia, 188 in Tasmania, 103 in the Australian Capital Territory and 28 in the Northern Territory.

The death toll stands at 68, after three more deaths were recorded today. 

Originally published as 'Will be more': Death toll rises to 68

coronaviruspromo
coronavirus deaths editors picks health

Just In

    Just In

      Mum infects 17 of her children

      Mum infects 17 of her children
      • 18th Apr 2020 11:31 AM

      Top Stories

        Caravan park stretching their resources to cope

        premium_icon Caravan park stretching their resources to cope

        Business It should’ve been a great time of year for Mann River Caravan Park, but they’re getting by with help of locals

        Football never sleeps for super coach Renan

        premium_icon Football never sleeps for super coach Renan

        Soccer Clarence futsal coaching extraordinaire turns to new teaching methods during...

        FORGOTTEN HEROES: Robins takes up new fight for volunteers

        premium_icon FORGOTTEN HEROES: Robins takes up new fight for volunteers

        News ‘I made a promise to some very special volunteers that I would not give up on...

        OUR SAY: Helping those helping us

        premium_icon OUR SAY: Helping those helping us

        Opinion The people underpinning our current economy are not often lauded for their work...