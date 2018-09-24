Storm star planning payback

Will Chambers is ready for his next clash with Latrell Mitchell. (Photo by Michael Dodge/Getty Images)

Will Chambers is ready for his next clash with Latrell Mitchell. (Photo by Michael Dodge/Getty Images)

MELBOURNE centre Will Chambers isn't about to reignite his on-field feud with Sydney Roosters counterpart Latrell Mitchell in NRL grand final week.

But that doesn't mean he's forgotten he has a score to settle with the young NSW star.

The battle between Mitchell and Chambers was one of the highlights of the Origin series, beginning with June's opener in Melbourne.

Chambers baited his opposition centre at every opportunity and Mitchell responded with his actions. He even admitted it had spurred him on.

In the first two games with the series on the line, Mitchell busted through 18 tackles and scored two tries. Importantly, while Chambers had 11 misses in defence, Mitchell had none.

"I haven't got the wood (over him) yet," Chambers said on Monday.

"We've played each other about four times already this year and we are playing each other for the fifth."

Lattrell Mitchell and Will Chambers exchange pleasantries during the Origin series. (AAP Image/Julian Smith)

The showdown between the pair on the Storm's right edge will be crucial at ANZ Stadium.

This year's decider features the two best defensive teams in the competition, and Mitchell is the Roosters' Ferrari sitting in the garage.

After missing last week's preliminary final win over South Sydney through suspension for a crusher tackle, Mitchell is the kind of X-factor that can decide the title.

"He is a big boy and he is hard to handle," Chambers said.

"I know they will be getting him the ball and I will have to be on my game defensively.

"It is another tough night and it will be a tough challenge... I am looking forward to it.

"I know he will be up for it. He is a big-game player."

What Chambers won't discuss though is the on-field sledging.

Storm centre Will Chambers. Picture: Michael Dodge/Getty Images

Asked on Monday if he would try to get under Mitchell's skin again, he responded bluntly: "I don't want to talk about that mate."

Nor is Chambers fussed by his own reputation.

Banned two times this year for crusher tackles and once for dangerous contact on Damien Cook in Origin, Chambers did not believe he had to change his game or owed the Storm anything come the back end of the season.

While popular among his teammates, Chambers is aware of what it's done to his image off the field.

"It's the media and however I'm portrayed, I'm portrayed," he said.

"I'd like to think I'm a loving, caring father and a great friend to the boys at the club.

"That's footy, that's life. I live in front of these cameras and that's our life printed in media.

"It's pretty easy to be a keyboard warrior, people don't really say stuff to your face.

"It's easy to print it in a newspaper but they won't come and say it to you.

"But everyone wants a story, it's pretty funny don't you think?"