Will fanbase predict result?

FACE OFF: Grafton Ghosts fan and owner of Annola Thai Ola Williams stares down South Grafton Rebels fan and South Grafton Top Shop owner Tom Gull.

RUGBY LEAGUE: The fans for the Grafton Ghosts and South Grafton Rebels leave no one in any doubt that the Jacaranda City is a league town.

As the city holds its breath for Sunday's Group 2 showdown at Frank McGuren Field, the fans of the two local teams are wearing the their hearts on their sleeves.

On the south side of the bridge at the historic South Grafton Top Shop Tom and Karen Gull have reprised their successful sign writing display.

While in the Grafton Main Street on the north side of the bridge, restaurateurs Ola and Ann Williams have decked out their Annola Thai Restaurant in blue and and white from the table cloths outside to the kitchen inside.

Fanatical Rebels supporter Tom again hired local signwriter Linda Elmir to deck out their shop windows with her portraits of the stars from the Rebels teams.

"We went a bit further this year, because we had the girls league tag starting up and the under-18s were going so well," he said.

"So we got Linda to portraits of players from those two teams as well as the first graders.

"It's working out great for us. Cars go by and people yell out 'go the Rebels' and customers come in and all they want to talk about is the football."

For Ola Williams the support of the Ghosts is a labour of love.

He said after selling his Yamba restaurant and moving up to Grafton he and his Thai wife, Ann, had plenty of time on his hands.

"I convinced her to come out to watch a game of rugby league live at Frank McGuren and ever since she's been hooked," Ola said.

"She'll be going out to the ground early on Sunday to make sure she gets a good seat."

He said the Ghosts supporters had been loud in their support of the restaurant and there had also been a bit of banter coming from the Rebels camp.

To introduce a competitive edge for footy fans, The Daily Examiner invited fans to use social media to show their support.

If the fans support is reflected on the field, the Rebels might have a slight edge in a high scoring game.

Based on fan engagement with two posts on The Daily Examiner Facebook page, a score of was calculated that had the Rebels ahead 54 to 46.