Will Grafton need lights?

WHY HERE? Kevin Walter at the location of proposed lights at the corner of Clarence and Pound St.

THE CHANGE in location of traffic lights proposed for the new Grafton Bridge has prompted someone who drives into Grafton regularly to question if they're needed at all.

Waterview resident Kevin Walter said he was shocked to see traffic lights originally planned for the Pound and Villier St corner, were now placed on the corner of Clarence and Pound St.

"When the plans first came out the lights were going to be on the corner of Pound and Villiers streets,” Mr Walter said.

"That seems to be the natural place to have lights, as that's where the main traffic flows off the bridge and out of Grafton are.”

He was also concerned placing the lights on that corner would create a bottleneck for traffic coming off the bridge into Grafton.

"I am led to believe that these lights are being put in to assist in the vehicle and pedestrian traffic flow occasioned by the TAFE markets, which are held once a year,” he said.

"In the community consultative process for the bridge, the TAFE community was very forthright in their push for these lights.

"I have made a cursory inquiry and it would appear that the cost to provide traffic control of this intersection for one day is in the vicinity of $2000 to $3000.”

He said the willingness of the Roads and Maritime Services to change the location of lights made him think the lights were not necessary at all.

"The cost of these lights is substantial and the annoyance it will cause the residents will far outstrip the benefits,” Mr Walter said.

"There have not been any traffic lights in Grafton or South Grafton to date, which would indicate that there has not a need.

"With the new bridge it has been established that there is no need for lights at the intersection of Villiers and Pound sts.”

A spokesman for the RMS said traffic lights provide safe access for pedestrians and improved traffic efficiency during peak hours.

"The North Coast TAFE campus, businesses and new car park will attract a large number of pedestrians,” he said.

"The lights will ensure pedestrians have safe crossing points and better connectivity to the new shared user path.”