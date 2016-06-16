Will Grafton's Rachael be The Voice?

Former Grafton local Rachael Noakes, who will try out for a spot on The Voice tonight.

IF YOU thought you'd seen a familiar local face on The Voice promotions recently, you'd be correct.

Former local singer Rachael Noakes will try and turn the four judges' chairs when her blind audition airs tonight.

Rachael grew up in a musical household in Grafton, with her father the musical director of their church. She is one of six girls in her family, but her family also opened their house to seven others through the fostering system.

News of her audition came first through her Facebook page last week.

"After years of putting my dreams on a shelf, I finally put myself out there," she posted.

"Stepping out of my comfort zone and onto stage. Catch me on Monday night to see if this chick can turn a chair."

Watch The Voice on NBN Television from 7.30pm tonight to see if she can get one of the big red chairs to turn.

