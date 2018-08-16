Will history repeat and see Lightning slay Giants?

Sunshine Coast Lightning are 120 minutes away from an unthinkable second straight Super Netball title.

This weekend the reigning premiers meet their grand final opponents, the Giants, for the third time this season.

Lightning have not beaten the Giants since the 2017 grand final but the comprehensive performance that night is hard to forget.

Assistant coach Kylee Byrne believes the pressure sits squarely on the shoulders of the home side.

She said there once existed a perception that premiers wouldn't be able to "back up" with a double.

"We are hoping what happens to the Giants is the same as what happened to the Vixens (last year)," Byrne said.

"Where you don't get the minor premiership or you might go out in the first two weeks.

"I'd like to think the grand final performance that we put out last year is in the back of their minds. Hopefully we can rise to that level again."

Last week Geva Mentor and Karla Pretorius withstood the towering Firebirds attackers but this weekend take on an entirely different beast.

The defensive duo will have their work cut out against shooters Jo Harten and Susan Pettitt.

It's led to the Lightning coaching contingent to rethink training tactics days out from the preliminary final.

"Their moving circle down the goal end is one and we will work on various things to counteract the Giants," Byrne said.

"Training today (yesterday) is about us and refining skills and movements we put out.

"We are a resilient side and it's hard to top that. Our girls just love big games. Geva was one who just went out there like it was any other game.

"Our last few games we have silenced critics on the ability to go back to back."