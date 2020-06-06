Will life begin at 30 for Globite’s Jayar?

SOME say life begins at 30 and there will be a few people hoping that’s the case as Globite’s Jayar looks for her first win today in race 5 today at Grafton.

The Shane Everson-trained mare has come up short in her past 29 races but a strong showing last time out at Port Macquarie could mean she is on the up.

That third place was aided by some fortuitous circumstances but Everson said she was well positioned.

“It was a fairly strong race and in the run she didn’t look like she was doing a great deal,” he said.

“But she got to a good part of the track and just missed out.”

A soft surface might benefit the mare, though Everson said her best work was done on a heavy track.

That went some way to explaining her strong run at Port, which was very heavy and Everson said it had a little more give due to its sandy base.

Going on form, Everson said Globite’s Jayar was his best shot today, in which he has Stella Ardens, Cristal Caz and Net Affect also running.

Of his other runners, Cristal Caz could prove the surprise package – if she decides to turn up, that is.

“She is quirky horse and you never know what you are going to get,” he said.

“If she wanted to she could win, but come race day she doesn’t like trying a great deal.”

Everson a said he had not yet found the key to unlocking her potential and said she was not one you would pick out as having a lot of heart.

“She doesn’t have too much will to win,” he said.

“You see it nearly every start, at barrier trials she goes good but then on race day she doesn’t race bad, but races a lot worse than she is capable of.