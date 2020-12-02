Menu
Rain Guage Near Dalby - generic pix
Weather

Will November’s big dry break for Christmas?

Adam Hourigan
2nd Dec 2020 12:01 PM
GRAFTON recorded its third driest November on record since 1917 with just 7mm of rain recorded for the month.

Only in 1957 and 1936, when according to the Bureau of Meteorology 4.6mm rain fell at the rain gauge, has it been drier in November.

Similar rainfalls have been recorded across the Clarence Valley, with Yamba recording one of the highest total rainfalls with 19.6mm.

It comes as hot weather is again forecast across the Clarence Valley with temperatures of 35 expected for Friday and Saturday, with a forecast of 39 on Sunday.

Duty forecaster for the Bureau of Meteorology Helen Kirkup said the northern areas of New South Wales were being hit by dry north-westerly winds ahead of cold fronts, which had been dragging a lot of heat across.

“And that’s been making its way across the Northern Rivers area,” she said.

“As we go through December, those fronts won’t push so far north, and instead we’ll get these low pressure troughs pushing in from Queensland, and with more moisture from the ocean we’ll have more humidity.”

Ms Kirkup said with the trajectory of the airstream coming from the Indian Ocean as opposed to across the Pacific, there hadn’t been as much moisture in the air.

“As we get to December the moisture in the air will increase .. and I expect we’ll get more of those tropical conditions where we get afternoon thunderstorms, and get more rainfall out of the sky,” she said.

Images from a bushfire at Luthers Road near Halfway Creek. Photos: Frank Redward.
“This time last year it had been very dry, and when the rains came through from the south of the state, it eventually put the fires out in January.”

The median rainfall for Grafton’s Research Station gauge for November is 65.5mm, with the highest ever day of rainfall in November recorded at 131.1mm.

