Will Nymboida get a royal visit?

KEY personalities have already visited Nymboida following the devastating bushfires late last year, so could the Clarence be in for a royal engagement?

According to recent reports, Prince William and Kate Middleton are heading to Australia to tour bushfire-ravaged coastal towns. However, their itinerary has yet to be released, igniting some optimism the Clarence Valley might be on the list.

"I haven't been advised of whether they are coming to the Clarence Valley, but I will be very disappointed if they don't," Clarence Valley Council mayor Jim Simmons said.

Mayor Jim Simmons said a formal request would be put forward for Prince William and Kate Middleton’s Australian tour.

"The Clarence Valley Council area is the worst impacted local government area between Port Macquarie and Tweed Heads with over 1500 land holders impacted, 169 homes destroyed and 57 damaged."

Mr Simmons said a formal request will be put forward shortly to ensure the region isn't overlooked.

"I am planning to put a Mayoral Minute to the Council meeting in February seeking support from the Council for me to write to the Governor-general to put our case forward as to why Will and Kate should visit the Clarence Valley," he said.

"A visit by Will and Kate would be tremendous for our community. It would provide worldwide exposure for the Clarence Valley, something which I know will help our tourism businesses in the Valley."

Fire crews battle blazes in and around Nymboida, Clarence Valley on November 9, 2019. Emma Ocholla

Previous visitors to the Nymboida community have included the Sydney Sixers, Governor-General David Hurley and NSW Deputy Premier John Barilaro.

The Duke and Duchess sent their condolences to Australians affected by fires through a message on social media.

"We continue to be shocked and deeply saddened to hear about the fires that are destroying homes, livelihoods and wildlife across much of Australia," the statement said.

"We send our deepest condolences to the families and friends of those who have tragically lost their lives, and the brave firefighters who continue to risk their own lives to save the lives of others."