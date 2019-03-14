Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Finding somewhere to live can be a daunting task.
Finding somewhere to live can be a daunting task.
News

Will plan to ease Valley rent crisis work?

Tim Howard
by
14th Mar 2019 11:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AGED care provider Clarence Village believes its proposal to build 22 rental units for the aged in South Grafton could ease the affordable housing crisis in the region.

The CEO of Clarence Village, Duncan McKimm, said the proposal, for which Clarence Village has plans, a location and $1million to put towards building, would allow elderly people to move into suitable accommodation while freeing up their houses for families moving to the region.

"All we need to get moving on this is the finance," Mr McKimm said.

He said aged care regulations made government funding for the proposal almost the only option.

"Because the law says you can't charge to provide aged care we can only make money from entry contributions, philanthropy and government funding," he said.

"It's not a proposal investors would like, because not many people would put in $5million and wait 30 years to get their money back."

But he said governments had shown a preference for massive developments of hundreds of units.

Mr McKimm said despite this, he hoped the imminent elections could provoke governments to do something to help the community.

"There is an affordable rental crisis in South Grafton," he said. "The fortnightly rental for a two-bedroom unit has risen by $60 since 2016-17.

"Figures in the council's website show a median rental for that unit would take 55 per cent of the pension and there's a 40 per cent increase of rental households in rental stress."

Mr McKimm said it was time the State Government acted on the acute social housing issues in the value.

"Clarence Village and the Department of Housing in a joint venture, built five independent living units in Turf St, Grafton in 1996," he said.

"They're still operational and have 100 per cent occupancy. I believe they're also the last social housing built in Grafton."

clarence valley housing crisis rentals rent crisis
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    10 useful tips for Clarence Valley job hunters

    premium_icon 10 useful tips for Clarence Valley job hunters

    Careers 'WHEN I first arrived in Grafton 28 years ago, I was out of work for eight months. It's a crappy feeling being out of work.'

    Blues, Brews and BBQs takes on the emerald green

    premium_icon Blues, Brews and BBQs takes on the emerald green

    Entertainment Grab a Guinness and your best green outfit for this years event

    • 14th Mar 2019 11:00 AM
    Cuts on Fitzroy joins quest to find 'miracle' cancer cure

    Cuts on Fitzroy joins quest to find 'miracle' cancer cure

    Community Community give 'incredible support' to woman suffering from cancer

    Some simple tips for making Clarence businesses profitable

    premium_icon Some simple tips for making Clarence businesses profitable

    Business Best in business entrepreneurs reveal their profitable secrets

    • 14th Mar 2019 10:21 AM