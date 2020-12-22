Menu
Bureau of Meteorology predict light showers for the Northern Rivers.
Weather

Will Santa bring rain or sunshine on Christmas Day?

Adam Daunt
22nd Dec 2020 1:00 PM
IT won't be suns out guns out this Christmas in the Northern Rivers, with small showers likely for the region over the festive season.

The predicted weather patterns indicate small showers are likely to be present across the Christmas break but far smaller in scale to the ones that lashed the region a week ago.

Bureau of Meteorology meteorologist Alex Majchrowski said that the showers were likely to be small in nature.

"Over Christmas, chance of a possible shower on most days starting from Christmas Eve, but there is not going to be much in … 1 or 2mm depending on where you are and partly cloudy conditions," Mr Majchrowski said.

Mr Majchrowski said that there was only a slim chance if thunderstorm activity over the festive period.

"There is a slim risk starting from Friday at this stage but it will really depend, it's likely to affect the coastal fringe, it's more likely around the ranges to the west."

Lismore Northern Star

