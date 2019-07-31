FUTURECV: Will South Grafton be the Newtown of the Clarence?

WITH retail space at capacity, cafes doing a roaring trade and some interesting new developments on the horizon - is South Grafton on track to become the Newtown of the Clarence?

While some may scoff at the idea, there are rumblings in the South that show there is great potential in the space if people are willing to take risks and work towards a common vision for the community.

Clarence Valley Council community services co-ordinator Dan Griffin is excited by the vibe that is emerging and said with a healthy mix of counter culture and new residents drawn to the area to find agricultural work, there was no telling what it could become.

An early sign of that looming change was the DA which had been approved for backpacker accommodation in Wharf St and the proliferation of small businesses that have gradually filled vacant shops.

"It is the first time in my lifetime all the shops have been filled.

"You add on top of that itinerant workers - backpackers and migrants - you will have different cultural identity that the Clarence Valley has never had," he said.

"If you are a tradie finishing work on a Friday night and you want to go somewhere different for a beer? You want to go to where the backpackers are hanging out and there are Ethiopian restaurants.

"That is really going to zing that place up and I am excited about it. It will be great fun," Mr Griffin said.

Flow Space Gallery owner operator Kade Valja agreed something was building in South Grafton and said there was an emerging "bohemian and casual" feel that was being influenced by a number of proactive people, and was excited to be a part of it.

"For me it is pretty important to have things like this for the creative types because, especially in regional Australia, there is a lot of energy put into things like sport. But not every kid is super sporty," he said.

"There are a lot of people doing a lot of good things and people really capable of doing good things but I guess our infrastructure isn't built to support those things. Yet.

"So it is about making things that actually support that culture and continue its growth."

Similarly interested in the prospect of having a backpackers in the town, Mr Valja said fostering cultural inclusion would also help develop the area's identity and there was already the odd backpacker around.

"The more the merrier when it comes to bringing other cultures into the Valley," he said.

"We have had a few Germans come in who are familiar with that urban culture and really click with what we are doing here."

Artists Kade Valja stands with some of his Ghosts as part of his artwork now gracing the walls of the Grafton Ghosts clubhouse. Adam Hourigan

The gradual redevelopment of civic space in the area had gone some way to bringing businesses and people back into the the CBD and the town had an advantage in having historic buildings still standing in Skinner St.

Some of the best examples of urban redevelopment across the world happened in areas which had historic buildings, something which could be leveraged when the community had discussions about their vision for the area.

Another advantage South Grafton had over other areas in the Valley was the low commercial rents. They offered people an opportunity to build something that might not have been possible in other areas.

A prime example where that has worked was in Newcastle where the council worked with businesses to rent out empty buildings for less money to encourage growth in the main street.

The Renew Newcastle initiative has now completely transformed the street, with new businesses creating a new atmosphere and reducing instances of crime and graffiti.

"Here it is not as high risk. You can have an idea and go for it." said Bree Turner, owner of custom clothing shop Dear Hazel.

"But there is often not a lot in a small town and you have to go out on a limb and go for it."

Ms Turner said her business had grown somewhat unexpectedly after envisaging just creating clothes to sell online. She now has a mix of creating her own clothing and doing custom clothing for a loyal client base.

Also eager to contribute to developing a vibe in the town was the mother-daughter combo of Christie and Bella Yager, who had recently opened the boutique and tattoo parlour, Pretty Little Witch.

After toying with the idea for years, Christie said they had really enjoyed their leap into small business ownership and support from other businesses in the area had been fantastic.

"It is getting more interesting over here. It's a little more quirky and a little artsy. South Grafton is developing its own style which is a little different," she said.