NSW labor is calling on the Berejiklian government to support people in the beauty industry to return to work just like hairdressers. PICTURE: BRENDAN RADKE.
News

Will the beauty industry be next to open?

21st May 2020 8:21 AM
NSW Labor is calling on the Berejiklian government to support people in the beauty industry to return to work just like hairdressers.

"This is what women want," said the Labor Deputy Leader Yasmin Catley.

"This largely female workforce wants to get back to business and we should encourage them to do that safely."

Queensland and the Northern Territory have allowed beauty treatments to resume, provided they adhere to a limit of 10 customers, keep a register and enact a COVID safe plan.

In NSW beauty salons are only open for retail purposes.

"Hairdressers have continued working during the pandemic with no known clusters of transmission" Ms Catley said.

"Australia's beauty sector employs 120,000 workers and generates $6.5 billion in annual revenue. NSW cannot afford to be locked out of these economic benefits.

The sector is disproportionately female and reopening the industry would provide important opportunities for female workforce participation."

A Queensland beauty salon worker tested positive to COVID after treating 40 customers. However, Ms Catley said the risk of transmission is low and could be mitigated through safe workplace practices, social distancing where possible and limiting the number of clients.

"Kids are going back to school across the state next week. Mums and Dads want to get back to work too. It's time to level the playing field and end the confusion across the beauty sector.

The Berejiklian Government should end the confusion created by allowing - then banning, at-home beauty treatments.

"It's time the beauty industry got back to work. It's what women want. And it's what the economy needs" Ms Catley said.

beauty industry coronavirus
Coffs Coast Advocate

