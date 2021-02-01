Will there be a Grafton show this year?

Katelyn Hebbard, Elly Shipman and Tiffany Durrington at the Grafton Show on Friday, April 20.

The Grafton Show is set down for April 23 and 24 of this year after being cancelled last year due to COVID restrictions.

And although the dates are set, COVID requirements may again force the show to find alternative measures.

Show secretary Carole Bryant said that new restrictions will mean a greatly increased workload for the small band of volunteers who organise the show.

"(We) are calling for additional volunteers to assist with the increased workload," she said.

"A final decision on whether or not the show will go ahead will be made late-February."

The show dates were locked in after the NSW Government agreed to show-specific COVID safe guidelines earlier in the year, and the showground has also undergone upgrades from COVID recovery grants.

Shows across the state were cancelled following the government's ban of events of more than 500 people in response to the coronavirus pandemic has forced the cancellation of another Clarence Valley event

Speaking last year, president Rex Green said the safety of the community was paramount for the committee.

"One of the issues is a lot of our stewards are aged people, and we certainly wouldn't want to risk their health, and we wouldn't want to risk the health of the community either," he said.

Anyone who is able to help and allow the show to go ahead is urged to contact the show office via email secretary@graftonshow.com.au or by phone 66422240.