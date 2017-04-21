24°
Sport

Will there be one last hot bite before the season ends?

Rick O'Ferrall: From the Flybridge | 21st Apr 2017 6:30 AM
AIR SHOW: A blue marlin in full flight behind a game boat.
AIR SHOW: A blue marlin in full flight behind a game boat. Contributed

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

AS AUTUMN settles, the big questions that game fishermen are asking are about the weather and the East Australian Current - two pieces of the game fishing puzzle that affect marlin fishing here more than anything else.

After a summer of strong winds, the view from the beach recently has been of an uncommonly flat horizon without the usual sawtooth pattern of big swells and wind chop. Hopefully this means an end to the constant north and south winds that have been buffeting the coast most of the year.

But this is only one element of the puzzle, the other being the EAC which has been absent for most of the summer.

For Finding Nemo fans, the depiction of the EAC as the transport system used by migrating fish moving along the east coast was remarkably accurate. When the current flows straight down the edge of the continental shelf, it brings warm tropical water from the Coral Sea south as far as Tasmania.

This water can be as warm as 29 degrees, and when it's flowing at speeds of about 8kph out there, it can be moving water southwards along the coast at a rate of 36 million cubic metres per second, about four times the volume of Sydney Harbour every minute. That sort of free ride isn't one that migrating pelagic fish like marlin ignore.

This summer, the EAC has been diverted away from the coast around the Queensland border and out into the Tasman Sea multiple times by the unrelenting strong winds we've seen here, and as a result, the migrating blue and black marlin in particular appear to have more or less given up the idea of swimming along with it past the Coffs Coast.

It's not too late for a last hot marlin bite before the current slows down for the winter and the marlin go to the tropics, but it's probably only going to be the irrepressible optimists among heading out to the continental shelf edge this Saturday for one more try...

Coffs Coast Advocate

Topics:  coffs coast fishing from the flybridge game fishing marlin fishing outdoor-living

CVC approves park DA

CVC approves park DA

Old Shady Nook caravan park to get a huge makeover with new DA approval

NRL: Anthony Don and that Barcelona inspired 'miracle kick'

FLYING DON: Gold Coast Titans' winger Anthony Don flew in for the opening four-pointer against Brisbane Broncos last week and is recovering well from an early season injury.

Titans winger flying high with expected return of partner in crime

Selectors pick the cream of Group 2 crop

Both Woolgoolga's Brad Collinson and Sawtell's Lachie Miller have been selected in a 22-man squad Group 2 selectors have picked for its under-23 team.

Under-23 and Women's League Tag squads chosen.

Council coughs up big bucks in search for new GM

News

$35k set aside for recruitment process

Local Partners

Hit and run victim takes big steps in long recovery

FOUR months after he was mown down and left for dead in a horrific hit and run, Warwick beekeeper Paul Reid is starting to see his old life returning.

CVC approves park DA

Diagram of new caravan park at Palmers Island.

Palmers Island caravan park approved by council

WHAT'S ON: Angry Anderson heads up weekend gig guide

Join Angry Anderson and band members from some of Australia's finest pub rock outfits on Saturday night at the Grafton District Services Club for some Blood Sweat and Beers.

Live and loud pub rock outfit to hit Grafton

Plenty of Easter holiday fun still to be had

WONDER BUILDERS: Daniel Lavender, Hugh Scott and Bethany Rigby were the top three builders in their heat at the Great LEGO Challenge.

Check out these school holiday activities in the Clarence Valley

Patti Smith: the mother of punk gave Jim Morrison his wings

Patti Smith at Bluesfest 2017 in Byron Bay.

One of the most exhilarating performances in recent Blues history

Inspiring story of refugee doctor and wounded soldier

AS AUSTRALIA prepares to commemorate another Anzac Day, the story of two men who know the devastating impact of war all too well will air on the SBS.

Nimbin 'fires up' over MardiGrass

WHERE THERE'S SMOKE: Nimbin celebrates the 4:20 date in the lead up to MardiGrass.

"We thought we would get an apology ... we were right for 25 years"

Dame Julie Andrews teaches poise, grace

MY FAIR LADY: Toowoomba theatre actress Georgina Hopson is an understudy for the lead role of Eliza Doolittle in Dame Julie Andrews' My Fair Lady.

Toowoomba's Georgina Hopson takes to the stage in My Fair Lady

Megan Gale makes playful baby announcement

Megan Gale has announced she is pregnant again.

'There's a bun in my oven': Megan Gale announces she's pregnant

Classic Monkey Magic gets live action makeover

Pigsy is Josh Thomson, Monkey is Chai Hansen, Tripitaka is Luciane Buchanan and Sandy is Emilie Cocquerel in The Legend of Monkey.

ABC, Netflix and TVNZ team up to bring back Monkey Magic

Movie review: Wedding comedy Table 19 fails to deliver

Lisa Kudrow, Craig Robinson, June Squibb, Stephen Merchant, Anna Kendrick and Tony Revolori in a scene from the movie Table 19.

A few great one-off scenes almost rescue this comedy

WHAT'S ON: Angry Anderson heads up weekend gig guide

Join Angry Anderson and band members from some of Australia's finest pub rock outfits on Saturday night at the Grafton District Services Club for some Blood Sweat and Beers.

Live and loud pub rock outfit to hit Grafton

DECEASED ESTATE

119 EATONSVILLE ROAD, Waterview Heights 2460

House 4 2 2 FASTRAK

Set back from the road; this gently undulating but reasonably level allotment of approx. 6375m2 is a beautiful block of land. Wisterias welcome you as you drive...

Prime Position In A Quiet Estate

11A O'Malley Close, Grafton 2460

House 3 2 1 SALE

Situated in the sought-after Marion Estate, this brand-new townhouse presents a unique opportunity for those buyers in our market who are looking to downsize and...

Relaxed Lifestyle And Privacy On Acres

326 Baillies Road, Copmanhurst 2460

Rural 4 1 5 $349,000

A peaceful and private 5 ha (12.35 acres approx.) property on offer here, 326 Baillies Road Copmanhurst will not disappoint and should be considered if you are...

SOLD BY DANIEL KELLY

39/20-21 Pacific Parade, Yamba 2464

Apartment 2 2 1 $439,000

Superb ground floor oceanfront apartment located between stunning Pippi Beach and Yamba golf course. Contemporary fit-out combining all of the creature comforts...

1/4 Acre With Rear Lane

47 Middle Street, Woombah 2469

House 3 1 1 $350,000

Located in the quiet coastal village of Woombah, with beaches, river and national park on the doorstep, this three bedroom home sits on 1,012sqm of land with a...

A very appealing home in a very appealing Village

31 Clarence Street, Ashby 2463

House 3 2 1 Friday 5th May...

This delightful home, built from Australian hardwood, is surrounded by established gardens and located in one of the Clarence Valley’s most appealing villages...

Super Keen To Sell Owner Reduces Price

25 Owen Street, Iluka 2466

House 4 3 4 Now $445,000

Convenient central location directly opposite nature reserve and sports field, this original brick home has something for the whole family. Ideal for the extended...

&quot;Don&#39;t be a Slave to Rent&quot;

26 Peppermint Place, South Grafton 2460

House 3 1 1 AUCTION

A terrific purchase for the first home buyers wishing to escape the rental treadmill. All ready for a new owner to walk straight into and not spend a cent. Just...

Ticks All The Boxes

20 Halcyon Drive, Waterview Heights 2460

House 3 2 2 AUCTION

This property's location is a huge selling point. Being only 10 minutes drive to Grafton's CBD this may very well be the perfect opportunity for buyers in our...

SOLD BY LEE JOHNS

3 Harold Tory Drive, Yamba 2464

House 4 2 3 $615,000

The love, care, and pride that the current owners have put into this home is something that will immediately impress upon inspection here. With not a cent to be...

A few home truths when purchasing

THINK AHEAD: Buying a property is likely to be one of the biggest financial commitments most people will make in their life.

Buying your first property can be exciting but also quite daunting.

Coast developer looks to prime real estate's future

MANY OPTIONS: Sunshine Coast developer Graeme Juniper is considering what to do with a prime piece of real estate he owns on Radical Bay on Magnetic Island, near Townsville.

Radical Bay is World Environment Heritage-listed.

This small box of a unit just sold for $1 million

Elizabeth Bay unit has charming views to Sydney Heads.

If this doesn't scream 'housing bubble', nothing does.

MILLIONAIRES ROW: Is this Toowoomba's biggest house?

STUNNING PROPERTY: The home in lot five at Kara View Court is framed with Table Top Mountain as a backdrop.

When entering Kara View Crt, it's hard to ignore the stunning home

DIY: Destroy it yourself renovations

DOING MY BLOCK: There will be blood, or at least irreversible damage, as the range of murderous attempts of renovation continue in this country.

Great Australian dream to change your property beyond recognition

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!