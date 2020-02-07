Will this savage summer repeat it’s ‘angry’ cousin

Flash flood waters have topped the bridge at McIntosh Creek, Coutts Crossing, cutting off some residents.

CLARENCE Valley residents should keep their fingers crossed the savage summer of 2019/20 does not follow the pattern of an “angry” 2013.

The year 2013 is synonymous for many people with the massive flood in January and February which gave the Grafton levee bank system its biggest test since they were built in the 1960s.

Residents in Fry St reported river water just overtopping the levee at several points on February 1, probably the first time in more than 40 years Clarence River water had made it into Grafton.

Flood water laps over the top of the Grafton levee system in early 2013. Fortunately the overtopping was short-lived and Grafton did not face substantial inundation at the time.

But there is a deeper reason people should hope the 2013 pattern does not repeat.

Just weeks before the rains began, the Clarence Valley and other parts of NSW, Victoria and Tasmania had been in the grip of severe bushfires.

At the time the Bureau of Meteorology said the 2012/13 summer was the hottest on record, with January 7’s peak of 40.3 degrees the highest average temperature across Australia.

On December 17, 2019, that record fell when that average was 40.9 degrees.

Professor Will Steffen, of the Climate Commission, said at the time, climate change had played its part in both the fire and flood disasters.

In its 2013 report, Angry Summer, the commission remained “very concerned” the continuous emission of “more and more” greenhouse gases was increasing the risk of extreme weather.

Events referenced in the report include the effects of ex-tropical cyclone Oswald in late January, when record rainfalls triggered flooding in much of Queensland and northern NSW and the fires along the Australian East Coast weeks before.

Temperatures in 2019-20 have continued to rise and the bushfire disaster that has hit the country has dwarfed anything we experienced in 2013 or any other year.

Hydrologists measuring the amount of floodwater said there had never been more water measured in a Clarence River flood.

The anecdotal evidence from the river’s long time floodwatchers at the Clarence Gorge backed this up, with water flooding places that had not experienced floodwater before.

But the predicted disaster did not come for towns downriver.

Most of the flood rain fell in the river’s catchment to the north, leaving the lower reaches of the river empty.

And with the flood peak coinciding with a low tide, the sea was not there to hold back the river’s flow.

The Clarence Valley dodged a bullet, but how long will the region’s luck hold?