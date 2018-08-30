Will Tim elude eager fishermen again?

CATCH ME IF YOU CAN: Tim the Bream is released into the Clarence River ahead of the Tim the Bream Classic this weekend.

EARLY Saturday morning, fishing enthusiasts will set off to their secret spots on the Clarence River, all with one goal - to catch Tim the Bream.

The two-day competition leaves $20,000 up for grabs if anyone is able to catch the elusive Tim.

A competition held by the Yamba Rotary that began in 1958 had life pumped back into it two years ago when they brought the fishing classic back the shores of the mighty Clarence.

In those two years, noone has managed to catch Tim the Bream.

Organiser Gayle Doe said they're expecting a brilliant weekend with weather to match.

"Tim was tagged (on Tuesday) morning and released, and now he and his 10 siblings are swimming free,” she said.

THE ORIGINAL: In 1958 the first Tim the Bream competition at Yamba attracted a top prize of 10,000 pounds. Bill North

With the competition kicking off Saturday, Ms Doe said registrations were incredibly popular in the last week, with fishermen coming from all over to take part in the competition.

Catching Tim is not the only thing that will bring you a prize, with $1000 on the table for anyone who catches one of his brothers or sisters.

"We have a $750 prize for the best fishermen of the weekend and we also have the largest catches in six other species; bream, jew, luderick, flathead, trevally and whiting,” she said.

"There are junior male and female prizes too.”

With the catch and release aspect of the competition, a tank will be set up to house the fish until they can be

released.

"They get a lot of interest from the children,” she said.

"The big flat head and jew fish always draw a lot of attention.”

There will be a Rotary sausage sizzle on for the two days at Ford Park, Yamba.

Ms Doe said she wanted to thank the DPI for their help with the tagging, the bait and tackle shots in Yamba and Iluka for their support and Clarence Valley Council.