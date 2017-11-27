Will we be Fit for the Future?

AN extraordinary meeting has been called at Clarence Valley Council to ensure we meet the updated Fit For the Future criteria reassessment round three guidelines.

Council have until December 8 to advise their nomination for reassessment by the Office of Local Government.

Councillors will discuss if they want general manager Ashley Lindsay to advice the OLG that they wish to review and update its Fit for the Future Improvement Plan, which was submitted in June 2017, so the plan reflects the updated criteria.

It is councils understanding that their original improvement plan was not assessed by the OLD, and now the reassessment guidelines have been updated for round 3, it is the officers recommendation that council should update their improvement plan to incorporate the 2016/17 actuals and extend the improve action plans to 2021-22.

The extraordinary meeting will be held of Thursday, December 7.

Find out one of the ways that Clarence Valley Council plans to become Fit for the Future: