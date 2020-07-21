Will you help lead the dignity drive?

Share the Dignity are looking for volunteers to help with their upcoming Dignity Drive in August.

WITH Share the Dignity’s upcoming August Dignity Drive fast approaching, the group is calling out for more volunteers across the Clarence Valley to help collect, count and distribute sanitary products to local charities to help combat period poverty.

Rochelle Courtney, Share the Dignity’s founder said with the increase in period poverty the charity needs help on the ground to bring the Dignity Drive to life.

“At Share the Dignity, our volunteers are called ‘Sheroes’ and ‘Heroes’; they are the heart and soul of our organisation. We simply couldn’t do it without them,” she said.

“They volunteer their time to help women and girls dealing with period poverty in their local communities, delivering products such as pads, tampons and menstrual cups to local charities. Every woman in Australia deserves to be able to manage their period with the dignity.

“Share the Dignity works to make a real, on the ground difference in the lives of women and girls experiencing homelessness, fleeing domestic violence or doing it tough through distributing sanitary items; and we need the Clarence Valley community’s help.”

Share the Dignity is a women’s charity, aiming to give women the dignity they deserve and twice a year, in March and August, they ask the public to donate pads, tampons, period underwear, incontinence pads, menstrual cups to their Dignity Drive.

For more information on how to become a volunteer with Share the Dignity you can visit their website here.