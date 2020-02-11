Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Prince William and Duchess Kate in Uluru. Picture: Gregg Porteous
Prince William and Duchess Kate in Uluru. Picture: Gregg Porteous
News

William and Kate are coming to Australia

by Bronte Coy
11th Feb 2020 11:47 AM

Prince William and Kate Middleton are heading to Australia to tour bushfire-ravaged coastal towns, according to reports.

According to the Sydney Morning Herald, talks have been underway between the federal government and Kensington Palace for weeks, with an official invitation from Prime Minister Scott Morrison expected in the coming days.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were among the many royals - including the Queen and Prince Philip and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle - who issued personal statements last month expressing their sympathies at the devastating bushfire crisis in Australia.

It's understood their tour will include Victoria and New South Wales, but no details have yet been confirmed.

 

More to come.

More Stories

Show More
duke and duchess of cambridge editors picks kate middleton prince william royal visit

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        It's time to celebrate this year’s NSW Seniors Festival

        It's time to celebrate this year’s NSW Seniors Festival

        News The theme for the 2020 festival is Love to Celebrate, and will be the largest event for seniors in the Southern Hemisphere

        • 11th Feb 2020 10:00 AM
        Police reveal cause of Yamba Rd smash

        premium_icon Police reveal cause of Yamba Rd smash

        News ‘It was lucky there were no other vehicles travelling in the opposite...

        TRAFFIC UPDATE: flood-affected roads for Tuesday

        TRAFFIC UPDATE: flood-affected roads for Tuesday

        News All your road and traffic information for Tuesday, February 11

        PANTHER PRIMED: Daine ready for big debut at Perth NRL Nines

        premium_icon PANTHER PRIMED: Daine ready for big debut at Perth NRL Nines

        Rugby League Clarence Indigenous star Laurie ready for big break with Penrith first team.

        • 11th Feb 2020 10:00 AM