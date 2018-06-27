Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The then-three-year-old boy vanished in September 2014.
The then-three-year-old boy vanished in September 2014.
News

William Tyrrell: Police swarm on new spot

by Shireen Khalil and AAP
27th Jun 2018 12:23 PM

INVESTIGATORS in search of William Tyrrell have shifted their focus to a new location, just four kilometres from where the three-year-old was last seen alive.

NSW Police confirmed that the new area of bushland comes "as a result of information uncovered during the course of the investigation".

Search teams will now concentrate on bushland outside the forensic search area.

"Strike Force Rosann detectives identified an area of bushland at Cedar Loggers Lane and Batar Creek Rd, Batar Creek, as an area of interest to their inquiries," police said.

Emergency services volunteers will also be involved in today's search operation, which comes one day after what would have been the missing boy's 7th birthday.

William was playing in the yard of his foster grandmother's home on Benaroon Drive in Kendal, a town on the mid north Coast of NSW (36 kilometres from Port Macquarie) when he went missing in September 2014.

A month-long search forensic search for William is into its third week, as volunteers continue to help the Strike Force Rosann team look near where he went missing.

<< READ THE FULL STORY HERE >>

missing child nsw police william tyrrell

Top Stories

    Junior league finals cancelled

    Junior league finals cancelled

    Rugby League Concerns over the wet ground at McKittrick forces schoolboy comp finals to be postponed

    • 27th Jun 2018 12:07 PM
    Lauretta Lewis: The face of 2018 carnival

    premium_icon Lauretta Lewis: The face of 2018 carnival

    Feature Crowned Lady of the Carnival looking forward to continuing her role

    • 27th Jun 2018 12:00 PM
    Batman example shows it is possible to ditch a dodgy past

    Batman example shows it is possible to ditch a dodgy past

    Politics Batman changes name as Coutts Crossing votes on similar proposal.

    Decision made on showground toilet

    Decision made on showground toilet

    Council News To repair or demolish showground toilets

    • 27th Jun 2018 12:00 PM

    Local Partners