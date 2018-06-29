Menu
Crime

New Tyrrell lead after secluded spot search

by Nick Hansen
29th Jun 2018 3:00 PM
POLICE have discovered fresh information in the case of missing boy William Tyrrell while searching a secluded rural intersection on the Mid-North Coast.

The search of a 800sq m section of undergrowth concluded this morning, with lead investigator Detective Chief Inspector Gary Jubelin announcing fresh information has been found.

"Evidence of William being in this location has not been found but investigators have gained information from the search," Insp Jubelin said.

Fresh lead... Police search bushland at Batar Creek, 4km from where William disappeared. Picture: Peter Lorimer.
The search relates to a "high risk" person of interest in the case.

"There is a person out there who knows why we are searching this area, this person will no doubt be feeling pressure from the intensity of the investigation," Insp Jubelin said.

"I would suggest people close to this person might notice a change in the person's behaviour, I'd encourage those persons to come forward with any information they have.

 

The latest search relates to a “high risk” person of interest in Williams’s case, police said.
"William's family need answers to what's happened to their little boy.

The search of dense bushland at the junction of Batar Creek Rd and Cedar Loggers Lane is 4km south west - a five-minute-drive - from the former home of William's foster grandmother, where he was playing the day he disappeared.

Strike Force Rosann began searching there on Wednesday and will today return to bushland closer to where he vanished on Benaroon Dr.

