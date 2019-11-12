William Tyrrell’s final family Macca’s dinner revealed

Heartbreaking photos of William Tyrrell taken the night before the boy disappeared on the state's north coast have been released to the public for the first time.

The three-year-old is pictured sitting on his foster father's shoulders in CCTV images from Heatherbrae McDonalds, where the family stopped on their way to Kendall on the evening of September 11, 2014.

It would be their final family dinner - William went missing the next day.

The NSW coroner has released new photographs of William Tyrrell taken from CCTV cameras at McDonald’s the night before the boy vanished.

The boy in the Spiderman suit disappeared while playing in his foster grandmother's garden on Benaroon Drive and an inquest into his suspected abduction will resume in March 2020.

On Tuesday the coroner released CCTV stills which corroborate evidence given by William's foster parents, who testified they treated the child and his sister to the fast food meal around 6.30pm on their journey north from Sydney.

NSW Deputy Coroner Harriet Grahame also released a redacted statement from one of the first police officers on the scene the next day who asked William's sister if he had "any hidey spots" - but the girl said no.

William Tyrrell went missing from his foster grandmother’s Kendall garden on September 12, 2014.

Constable Wendy Hudson said the youngster told her: "We're on the deck drawing and William was roaring like a lion and looking for daddy to come home."

The foster mother told the officer William kept running around the side of the house to check if his foster father's car had pulled into the driveway, but suddenly everything tuned "silent - no cars, nothing."

When Const. Hudson asked the foster grandma whether anyone unusual lives in the area, she named a man who lived across the road, adding he "comes and goes all hours."

The NSW Coroner has released new photographs of William Tyrrell taken from CCTV cameras at McDonald’s the night before the boy vanished.

The policewoman said as the initial search continued on September 16, she took the family to the nearby Diamond Head beach for a short respite where they searched for seashells with William's sister.

"(The) male foster carer became upset and stood down near the water. I played in the sand with (William's sister) and we built a sand castle," Const. Hudson said.

"(The) female foster carer joined us after spending some time with male foster carer. Male foster carer then joined us, placing a large stick into our sand castle."

A week after William vanished, Const. Hudson said she escorted the foster family's car several kilometres down the highway as they returned to Sydney to ensure they weren't being followed.