Williams’ resignation just a ‘stunt’ tweets Paul Shoker

CHAIRMAN of the NSW Nationals and former Coffs Harbour MP Andrew Fraser says it's time the media started reporting the news instead of trying to make the news.

He was responding to persistent rumours that more NSW Nationals MPs are considering following the lead of Port Macquarie's Leslie Williams and quitting the party.

She has formally become a member of the Liberal Party after resigning from The NSW Nationals after threats from leader John Barilaro to cross the floor on koala protection policy.

Ms Williams says people in her electorate, which is home to a koala hospital, were very angry about Barilaro's stance.

She has stated publicly there are other Nationals MPs who are unhappy with the public brawl.

Mr Barilaro went on mental health leave on Friday and Paul Toole is the acting leader.

It's understood that she blindsided most of her colleagues with her shock resignation.

"I am disappointed but I wish her well," was all Mr Fraser would say on the matter.

But prominent party member and Coffs Harbour banana farmer Paul Shoker (who is also the Director of the NSW Farmers federation) was not so diplomatic tweeting:

'Let's face it Member for Port Macquarie Leslie Williams' stunt today has nothing to do with @JohnBarilaroMP or policy but all to do with politics. She has never forgiven him for being demoted. #nswpol #Traitor

Gurmesh Singh, Andrew Fraser, John Barilaro and Paul Shoker on the campaign trail for Mr Singh prior to his election.

Current member Gurmesh Singh was in and out of meetings all day and wasn't able to comment.

In relation to the rumours that two more MPs are planning on quitting the party, an angry Mr Fraser said:

"When I first got into politics reporters reported the news, they didn't try to make the news. It drives me nuts."