Wills wants to fight virus ‘on front line’

Prince William wants to "do his bit" to help fight the coronavirus pandemic as an air ambulance pilot.

The Duke of Cambridge, 37, spent two years flying medics to emergencies before stepping down in 2017.

But William has privately said he wants to get back in the cockpit and help out on the front line.

Prince William pictured in his Air Ambulance Pilot days. Picture: AP Associated Press

A source told The Sun: "William has been seriously considering returning as an air ambulance pilot to help in the current pandemic.

"He knows the whole country is doing its bit and he wants to help. But it's complicated as he was originally grounded from the job so that he could become a senior working royal.

"That role is even more important now given that Charles has been ill, Harry has walked away with Meghan and Andrew has been effectively barred from public life. But William is very keen to do anything he can to help."

The revelation comes as Prince Charles praised the Red Cross for its coronavirus response.

The Prince of Wales, who has tested positive for COVID-19, spoke to the charity's British chairman last week.

Tweets from Clarence House said: "The prince is proud to see how kindness is keeping people together and asked for his thanks and best wishes to be shared with everyone at the British Red Cross, who is responding so brilliantly. HRH has met many volunteers over the years.

Last week, The Prince of Wales spoke on the phone to the Chairman and Chief Executive of @BritishRedCross to hear of the remarkable work the charity is doing in response to the COVID-19 crisis, both in the UK and overseas. #PowerOfKindness pic.twitter.com/WJeWS7XUbM — Clarence House (@ClarenceHouse) March 31, 2020

Prince William visited an NHS call centre earlier this month where he revealed that he missed working in the lifesaving role.

However, he is one of only a few senior royals currently working.

Prince Charles is recovering from coronavirus, Andrew is not working due to the Jeffrey Epstein paedophile scandal and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have quit royal life for Hollywood.

Wills' kind-hearted offer comes as deaths from the virus rose by 180 to 1408.

Resources are set to be stretched over the coming weeks as death and sickness tolls peak, while NHS workers are also at risk of contracting the bug.

More than 20,000 former NHS staff have already returned to front-line roles to help fight the coronavirus pandemic.

William previously described it as a "privilege" to work with the East Anglian Air Ambulance.

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge talk with staff in the London Ambulance Service control room. Picture: Getty

And he confessed this month to 111 call-centre staff in Croydon, South London, that he yearned to help out the NHS again.

Tracy Pidgeon, 54, governance lead and call-handler, said: "He was asking about how busy we have been, and what shifts everybody was doing.

"We were saying everybody was working really hard. He misses the helicopter, being on the front line. He just said he misses it."

William has left London for Anmer Hall, Norfolk, with wife Kate, 38, and kids George, six, Charlotte, four, and 21-month-old Louis. It was where he was living when he flew the air ambulance.

Prince William, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Louis, Prince George and Princess Charlotte. Picture: Getty

The source said: "There are all sorts of practicalities to overcome such as fitting in on shift patterns. But he's in the right place now if he wants to do it."

William helped doctors and paramedics across Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire, Norfolk and Suffolk, Essex and Hertfordshire.

But he previously admitted that "very traumatic" call-outs involving children took him "over the edge".

