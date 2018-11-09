Willy Wagtails inclusive program a winner

Willy Wagtail's Kindergarten on stage accepting the Inclusive Practice - Everyone is Welcome award at the Early Childhood Education week awards.

WHEN Willy Wagtail's Kindergarten was announced at the Early Childhood Education Excellence Awards they looked at each other in shock.

The early childhood centre won the Inclusive Practice - Everyone is Welcome award and was a short listed finalist in four categories including Best Multicultural Program, Best ECEW Program- Regional and Play and Transition to School.

The centre had been finalists at the awards for the past two years and director Vanessa Johnson said it was a very emotional moment.

"This is the first year we have actually won which is fantastic,” she said.

"We were very honoured and very overwhelmed by it when we first went up.”

She said the award recognised all the hard work and effort put in at the centre.

Mrs Johnson added the award was great recognition to the staff and what they do in the service and programs they run.

The Inclusive Practice award recognises the different programs they run within the service.

She said they have quite a few families at the centre from various linguistic backgrounds.

"We definitely utilise programs for those children to incorporate within the service and any children with additional needs. We have quite a comprehensive program that's meeting their individual needs as well,” she said.

The NSW Early Childhood Education Week Excellence Awards promote merit early childhood education by recognising services and teams who have contributed to early childhood education programs to the highest standards.