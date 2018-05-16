Wilson gets bittersweet heat win over Muniz

ADVANCING: Julian Wilson got into round four of the Oi Rio Pro after winning his round three heat at Barrinha, Saquarema, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

ADVANCING: Julian Wilson got into round four of the Oi Rio Pro after winning his round three heat at Barrinha, Saquarema, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Damien Poullenot

SURFING: Peregian Beach's Julian Wilson experienced an emotional, bittersweet heat win over Brazil's Alezo Muniz at the Rio Pro.

The 29-year-old edged his opponent 9.34 to 8.94 in round three to eliminate him from the contest.

The two came on to the world tour in 2011 but while Wilson is now joint leader of this year's race for the championship, through three of 11 events, Muniz has dropped off the circuit as a regular and is without a major sponsor.

He was only afforded entry into this event as an injury replacement.

"That was an emotional heat,” Wilson told World Surf League.

"I qualified for the CT the same year as Alejo.

"We finished ninth and 10th our first year on tour and battled through the year.

"And now, he's just had a little boy and I've just had a little girl.

"There was a lot of history going into that heat. I think Alejo is an exceptional surfer.

"He does not have his main sponsor any more so it is a little bit hard to see those things and when you win the heat you feel like you are taking a little bit away from him.

"But it was nice to be competing against him and so stoked to see him in the contest.”

Wilson was due to collide with American Kolohe Andino and Japan's Janoa Igarashi in round four on Wednesday night or Thursday morning, conditions and schedule permitting.

Meanwhile, fellow Sunshine Coaster Keely Andrew was due to collide with compatriots Tyler Wright and Sally Fitzgibbons in round three of the women's event.

Oi Rio Men's Pro Remaining Round 2 Results (H6-12):

Heat 7: Michael Rodrigues (BRA) 8.67 def. Matt Wilkinson (AUS) 5.80

Heat 8: Frederico Morais (PRT) 9.04 def. Patrick Gudauskas (USA) 6.73

Heat 9: Jeremy Flores (FRA) 13.66 def. Jesse Mendes (BRA) 10.60

Heat 10: Sebastian Zietz (HAW) 15.86 def. Joan Duru (FRA) 15.67

Heat 11: Tomas Hermes (BRA) 14.24 def. Conner Coffin (USA) 5.13

Heat 12: Kanoa Igarashi (JPN) 10.57 def. Connor O'Leary (AUS) 10.20

Oi Rio Men's Pro Round 3 Results:

Heat 1: Ian Gouveia (BRA) 14.26 def. Jordy Smith (ZAF) 10.90

Heat 2: Michael Rodrigues (BRA) 13.70 def. Frederico Morais (PRT) 11.07

Heat 3: Filipe Toledo (BRA) 6.90 def. Keanu Asing (HAW) 6.37

Heat 4: Kolohe Andino (USA) 12.40 def. Willian Cardoso (BRA) 2.57

Heat 5: Kanoa Igarashi (JPN) 12.84 def. Griffin Colapinto (USA) 11.40

Heat 6: Julian Wilson (AUS) 9.34 def. Alejo Muniz (BRA) 8.94

Heat 7: Gabriel Medina (BRA) 13.10 def. Mikey Wright (AUS) 12.64

Heat 8: Sebastian Zietz (HAW) 14.27 def. Tomas Hermes (BRA) 9.17

Heat 9: Ezekiel Lau (HAW) 8.33 def. Adrian Buchan (AUS) 7.44

Heat 10: Yago Dora (BRA) 10.56 def. Italo Ferreira (BRA) 9.70

Heat 11: Wade Carmichael (AUS) 13.30 def. Jeremy Flores (FRA) 12.67

Heat 12: John John Florence (HAW) 17.97 def. Miguel Pupo (BRA) 8.26

Oi Rio Men's Pro Round 4 Matchups:

Heat 1: Ian Gouveia (BRA), Michael Rodrigues (BRA), Filipe Toledo (BRA)

Heat 2: Kolohe Andino (USA), Kanoa Igarashi (JPN), Julian Wilson (AUS)

Heat 3: Gabriel Medina (BRA), Sebastian Zietz (HAW), Ezekiel Lau (HAW)

Heat 4: Yago Dora (BRA), Wade Carmichael (AUS), John John Florence (HAW)

Oi Rio Women's Pro Round 3 Matchups:

Heat 1: Tyler Wright (AUS), Sally Fitzgibbons (AUS), Keely Andrew (AUS)

Heat 2: Stephanie Gilmore (AUS), Nikki Van Dijk (AUS), Caroline Marks (USA)

Heat 3: Lakey Peterson (USA), Johanne Defay (FRA), Silvana Lima (BRA)

Heat 4: Carissa Moore (HAW), Tatiana Weston-Webb (BRA), Sage Erickson (USA)