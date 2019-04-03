Wilson is fit and focused for world tour season opener

READY: Julian Wilson says he is fit and firing for the world tour's season-opening event on the Gold Coast this week.

SURFING: Coolum product Julian Wilson says he is relishing the chance to kickstart his world tour season fully-fit and with renewed focus on the task at hand.

Wilson finished runner-up behind Brazilian Gabriel Medina in the hunt for a maiden title last year and is set to get his 2019 campaign under way from Wednesday at the Quiksilver Pro on the Gold Coast. He won the season-opening event last year despite nursing a ruptured shoulder joint and heads into this week's contest in prime physical form.

"I'm really looking forward to it, it's nice to feel fit and ready to go,” Wilson told the Daily.

"Last year there was a very high chance of not being able to compete at Snapper with my shoulder injury and this year being fit and ready it feels much different and I'm able to focus on being excited for the event.

"I feel confident in my body and like I've got it back to where it needs to be to be competing at this level.

"The focus is (back) on the board and what I want to achieve in the water so that's a good feeling.”

The world No.2 and defending Quiksilver Pro champion said he wasn't burdened by expectations heading to the Gold Coast or for the road ahead.

"Everyone starts at square one again so I've got to fight my way through and try and go that one better at the end of the year. We all start in the same position with no points and it's time to go to work I guess.”

Wilson said he was especially eager to attack this year's campaign with his wife and daughter set to be with him at most events on the Championship Tour.

He relished the off-season with them at Newcastle and believed their presence would boost his efforts in the surf.

"My family is going to travel with me quite a bit more this year now that my little baby is one and able to travel so that's really exciting and I'm looking at the whole year and looking forward to it,” he said.

"There's definitely no place else that I want to be when my family is there so it's a really nice feeling.

"Last year I had a lot of time away from them and, with a newborn, it was tricky at times but it definitely helps being on the road with the family.”

This year's CT will also double as Olympic qualifying, with a country's top two surfers securing berths for the sport's debut in Tokyo.

"To potentially wear the green and gold ... it's a big reason why I surf too,” Wilson told AAP.