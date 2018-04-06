Menu
Caboolture's Liam Wilson has qualified as a light-welter-weight for the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games.
Wilson is ready to go to war on his way to glory

Matthew McInerney
6th Apr 2018 8:00 PM

THE GAMES: He has the skill, he has the talent, and he certainly has the confidence.

When Liam Wilson steps inside the boxing ring on Sunday he will carry enormous, self-imposed expectations.

Not that it has him worried.

The Petrie-based fighter, who first started boxing as a 10-year-old under Lenny Hams at Kingaroy Boxing Club then trained under Don Tindall at Caboolture, will face Papua New Guinean John Ume on Sunday.

A Commonwealth Games debut would make most nervous, but for Wilson, 22, it is the first step to glory in the 64kg division.

And he expects it to be a belter.

"I don't know much about him, but he's a walk-up fighter (and) that suits me,” the confident orthodox fighter said.

"I love fighting. I love a war.

"That's my style. If that's how it goes I'm confident (of victory).

"I've had a good draw. If I win this one I'll have a tough one, but if I get through them I think I can win gold.”

Wilson will cut 2kg to make weight.

He has done all the physical and fitness preparation he can do, but will use the final hours to ensure he is mentally ready.

"Fitness is pretty much done - what you have is what you've got,” he said.

"Food is a big part of it, I have to cut about two, two-and-a-half kilos but that won't be an issue.

"The mental side is probably the biggest part now.”

