Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
IN ACTION: Julian Wilson won his heat at the Billabong Pipe Masters at Pipeline, Oahu, Hawaii.
IN ACTION: Julian Wilson won his heat at the Billabong Pipe Masters at Pipeline, Oahu, Hawaii. Ed Sloane
News

Wilson makes promising start in hunt for world title at Pipe

Steele Taylor
by
14th Dec 2018 10:34 AM | Updated: 11:07 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SURFING: Coolum Beach's Julian Wilson has made a promising start to his world title quest at Pipeline in Hawaii.

The 30-year-old won his opening round heat, scoring 8.07 in difficult conditions, to beat Brazil's Tomas Hermes (6.40) and Hawaii's Seth Moniz (4.57).

It afforded him direct passage into round three.

"It feels pretty good to get through a heat that's tricky like that," he told World Surf League.

"It doesn't get much more challenging at Pipe."

Wilson is second in the rankings after 10 of 11 events, trailing Gabriel Medina in the standings.

Another Brazilian, Filipe Toledo, can also win the world title.

"I feel like the three of us that are in contention all need a big result (at Pipeline) to clinch it, so I feel like we're all in the same boat," Wilson said.

There are plenty of people cheering him on.

"The support's been unreal. My family is here and I feel like I'm doing it for Australia in a way, and the support's been incredible from home."

Wilson has experienced a remarkable season, given he suffered a shoulder injury before he won the first event of the season on the Gold Coast in March.

"It (the shoulder) feels all right. I think when it (the swell) gets bigger I might be thinking about it a little bit, but it's all good."

julian wilson pipe sport surfing world title
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Navrin hooks on to monster whiting

    Navrin hooks on to monster whiting

    Fishing 11-year-old Navrin Redman's fish smashes Amateur Fishing Clubs Association record set in 1981.

    The problem(s) with Christmas shopping

    premium_icon The problem(s) with Christmas shopping

    Opinion Chatterbox takes on the Christmas shoppers

    • 14th Dec 2018 10:00 AM
    ALS figures rubbery claim staff ahead of executive visit

    premium_icon ALS figures rubbery claim staff ahead of executive visit

    News Staff dispute figures justifying decision to move local office.

    HSC 2018: The Clarence Valley's top achievers

    premium_icon HSC 2018: The Clarence Valley's top achievers

    News All the Band 6 results from our schools

    Local Partners