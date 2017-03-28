Wily veteran sheds a tear on Premiership victory

START OF A NEW ERA: Brothers' Premier League side after taking out the premiership title defeating Harwood in the grand final at Ellem Oval.

CRICKET: With a Premier League title that has been four years in the making, the Brothers Cricket Club potentially signalled the start of a new era for their young team.

While a lot has been made of the youthful energy of the side, it was one of their seasoned veterans who put in a lion-hearted effort on the second day to help them to the title.

With the threat of impending rain washing their premiership hopes away, captain Jake Kroehnert turned to wily veteran Troy 'Zinga' McLaren to rush through the 100 overs and pick up a few key wickets on his way.

McLaren got through a mountain of work, bowling 27 overs on the second day which included 11 maidens and three wickets.

"We were trying to push through at the end there with the weather rolling in, but I couldn't bowl any more, I was wrecked,” McLaren said. "The idea was just to get through the overs, and get the new ball in there quickly and obviously it worked.

"I think around the 25 over mark I knew I was done but I ended up bowling a couple more. It was just what I had to do for the team.”

The wily off-spinner clinched the important wicket of Nathan Ensbey (36) when the Harwood captain stepped back on to his stumps playing a pull shot. McLaren then also nabbed the wickets of Luke Many and Matt Farrell as Brothers closed in on a memorable victory.

For the loyal veteran it was an emotional afternoon, after he was involved in the club's last Premier League crowning in 2009/10.

"I won a few titles before then but that was the last one, and it is good to be here now,” he said. "I don't know about start of an era or anything, we will have to let the dust settle on this final and see what happens next.

"They are a good bunch of young blokes, they have shown a lot of heart this season and I am very proud.”

When Jamie Firth took the final catch to remove Matt Young, McLaren even let himself shed a tear on the field as he realised what the young side had accomplished.

"It probably is a little bit more special for me because I have coached a lot of these young blokes back in the junior ranks,” he said.

"I knew a lot of them had the potential in the junior ranks, but I never expected to be standing alongside them lifting the Premier League trophy.