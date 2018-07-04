Barty starts the party, Dasha draws Stosur

ASH Barty has led Australia's Wimbledon charge into the second round, banishing grim personal and national memories of 2017.

The 17th seed registered her maiden career win in open competition at the All England Club as Daria Gavrilova and Sam Stosur also surged into the round of 64.

A year after the trio suffered first-round defeat here, it was a vastly different tale in perfect sunshine on the manicured lawns.

Barty swamped Switzerland's Stefanie Voegele with seven aces and 33 winners during an increasingly impressive performance, triumphing 7-5 6-3.

And Stosur and Gavrilova thundered into a second-round showdown with straight-sets wins.

Gavrilova mauled American lucky loser Caroline Dolehide 6-2 6-3, punching 11 winners and three aces to post her first victory here since 2016.

And a month after plunging out of the top 100, former world No 4 Stosur's ranking rebuild continued with a 6-4 7-5 success over China's Peng Shuai.

Sluggish to start, Barty dropped serve twice in the first set but pulled it from the fire as Voegele tightened.

Daria Gavrilova cleaned up Caroline Dolehide. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

A former junior champion here, Barty has been on fire during the British grass court season, lifting the Nottingham title with what she terms "statement" tennis.

And she did so emphatically again against Voegele, raising her game as the contest wore on, sealing victory with an ace.

Fed Cup Cup teammates Gavrilova and Stosur will clash for the fourth time this year after guaranteeing at least one Australian of the Wimbledon women's singles.

Gavrilova and Stosur share the same agent, same sponsor and will share the same court at The All England Club for the first time after recording impressive straight-set first-round wins on day two of the championships. Gavrilova needed little more than an hour to see off American teenager Caroline Dolehide 6-2 6-3 before Stosur ousted China's Peng Shuai 6-4 7-5.

Samantha Stosur of Australia returns against Shuai Peng of China during their Ladies' Singles first round match on day two of the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships. Picture: Getty Images

With Ashleigh Barty living up to her 17th seeding with a 7-5 6-3 dispatch of Swiss Stefanie Voegele, Australia have three women in the second round for the first time in three years.

"It's really exciting," Gavrilova said.

"We were all warming up and we're sharing a fitness trainer this week - and a physio - and we were all like, 'OK, let's get three out of three'. And we did, so it's pretty cool." Gavrilova trumped Stosur on a hard court in Sydney in January before the former US Open champion and Roland Garros runner-up turned the tables twice on clay in Prague and Paris.

Stosur admitted the first thing she asked coach Josh Eagle after progressing was did Gavrilova win.

Daria Gavrilova of Australia returns against Caroline Dolehide of The United States. Picture: Getty Images

"For a couple of reasons; good for both of us, but also a little intrigue to know who I'm playing next," the veteran said.

"Probably fair to say that both of us wouldn't pick grass as our favourite surfaces but with my new-found love for everything, then that doesn't really matter any more.

"I think it will be a slightly different match-up but, yeah, I'll enjoy today and worry about it tomorrow." Gavrilova had been slated to play good friend Zarina Diyas, only for the Kazakh to withdraw injured on match eve.

"Only found out late last night, like 8pm," said the 26th seed. "I was pretty nervous before the tournament; like, last night I didn't sleep that well.

"But I checked who was the No.1 alternate anyway just in case, and we did have a Plan B.

"Now playing Sam again this year, crazy.

"But I actually think that playing someone you know makes it feel less nerve- wracking, feeling like you're at home, almost.

"It's weird. It's going to be tough, but I'm excited."