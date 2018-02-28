WIN: 1 of 6 all-inclusive overseas holiday packages

WIN: Enter our great new holiday giveaway and you could soon be enjoying the delights of Waikiki Beach.

WIN: Enter our great new holiday giveaway and you could soon be enjoying the delights of Waikiki Beach. Bayne Stanley

WE'RE a couple of months back into the working year and already the cracks are starting to show.

You've got half of the office suffering post-holiday stress disorder and the other portion a little too enthusiastic about their new KPIs, making everyone else feel nauseous. So, if it's doing your head in a bit, it could be time for a weekend away, or better yet, a proper holiday.

Lucky for you, we're giving away exactly that. In what can only be described as our best giveaway yet, We have six luxury holidays for two, and seven $1500 GET LUXE travel vouchers up for grabs across the country.

The all-inclusive GET LUXE holiday packages include return flights, accommodation, and exclusive LUXE UPS like buffet breakfasts, private car transfers, dinner vouchers, exclusive hotel club access and even free massages.

Here's the line-up:

7 nights on Norwegian Cruise Line exploring the islands of Hawaii;

5-night stay at the InterContinental, Koh Samui;

3-night stay at the InterContinental, Singapore;

3-night stay at the Peppers on Point, New Zealand;

5-night stay at the JW Marriott Marquis, Dubai;

5-night stay at the Marriott in Waikiki, Hawaii.

What really sweetens the deal is that entering is so easy. Buy a copy of the The Daily Examiner and the Sunday Telegraph from Sunday, March 11 to Tuesday, March 20 and find the daily code word. Then follow this link to be in the draw.

Enter as many times as you like, but you'll need a new code word each day. Entries close March 20 and the winners will be drawn on March 27.

We want one of our readers to win, so get the paper, get online and start dreaming.

Click here for more information.