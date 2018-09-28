Win a prize package worth $3,500 for busking

CALLING all buskers, the Jacaranda Festival busking competition wants you.

Jacaranda Festival busking is about to begin again with a prize package valued at over $3,500 for the winner in 2018.

All performers will get to gain experience in their appeal to an audience, be professionally assessed by a panel of judges and have, should they win, two live stage performances and recording sessions to capture their sound and image profile.

A spokesperson for Loving Life FM 103.1 said it provides an opportunity for the community to enjoy and support new talent, right where they live, work or play.

The spokesperson said it gives the performers the chance to hone their latent skills and put on display their artistry.

"Before digital technology, it was a major way artists could communicate with the local crowd in a village square,” they said.

Past performers in the Jacaranda Busking Competition include Georgia Cummins and Annelise Uren, all locals who have won scholarships, grants and performance contracts to advance their careers after improving their skills and displaying their potential by busking.

To enter JBC 2018 go to the Festival website: www.jacarandafestival.com

For further information contact Ken Tucker, (02) 6642 5097, admin@fm1031lovinglife.com.au