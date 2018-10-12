Menu
POWER PLAY: Renew Estate director Simon Currie spoke at the Gladstone Engineering Alliance's Major Industry Conference. Matt Taylor GLA111018GEA
WIND, SOLAR AND MORE: Company's big plans for Gladstone

Tegan Annett
12th Oct 2018 6:00 AM
A 300 MEGAWATT solar farm at Rodds Bay is just the beginning of Renew Estate's investment in Gladstone, director Simon Currie said.

Speaking at Gladstone Engineering Alliance's Major Industry Conference, Mr Currie outlined the company's vision to transform energy production in the Port City.

With investigations under way into the feasibility of wind power in Gladstone and talks for a hydrogen and ammonia plant, Mr Currie said Gladstone was their sole focus in Queensland.

The company was one of the first involved in the wave of new solar projects proposed for Gladstone, with its now council-approved Rodds Bay project.

Mr Currie said Renew Estate, a joint venture with Energy Estate, Beast Solutions and Wirsol, chose Gladstone because of its skilled workforce, previous industry experience and appetite for new projects.

But speaking to about 100 businesspeople yesterday, he wanted the takeaway points to be more than the solar farm.

Mr Currie said Gladstone was well-positioned to become the leader in syngas and renewable fuels and energy.

Declaring he is a "realist", Mr Currie said a few years ago he would question if a wind farm would economically stack up.

But now, he said new analysis showed wind projects complimented solar and would help reduce energy costs.

With investigations under way into a new wind project, Mr Currie said the company was looking into a "broader transformation" of energy around Gladstone.

Renew Estate is also working closely with Northern Oil, which has a biofuel refinery at Yarwun, to create a green ammonia and hydrogen project, to sell to the export market to Japan, Taiwan and Korea.

"We're not focusing on anywhere else in Queensland for Renew Estate projects going forward," he said.

"We see that as the right decision for us, with the local power demand and more so the fact that there's local talent and the local appetite for these projects.

"I was in London in 2006 when I'm not even sure if anyone knew what LNG was. Look what Gladstone has become over the past 12 years. It's now one of the most important LNG exporters in the world.

"We want to be part of making Gladstone truly the energy capital of Australia."

