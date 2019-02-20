Window-breaking lead up to AVO breach ends in jail

A 36-year-old South Grafton man who warmed up to a domestic violence incident by smashing windows of two businesses, is behind bars.

Police evidence to Grafton Local Court on Monday said Kenneth James Carney, also known as Kenny Laurie, was walking along Spring St, South Grafon about 2pm on December 26.

For an "unknown reason” Carney decided to smash the shop windows of two businesses.

He walked to an address in nearby New St, where a woman who had an AVO against him lived and began yelling and screaminng in the front yard.

Carney was also on a Community Corrections Order resulting from an incident in November, where he smashed a car windscreen with a crowbar.

He began to bang on the front door of the New St address, while continuing to yell and scream, demanding to be let into the house.

Eventually has was able to wrench the door from its hinges and enter the home.

Inside he continued to yell, walked around the lounge room, then left.

In court defence solicitor Greg Coombes said his client, who was coming down from the effects of drinking and taking ice, was upset because there was another male at the house of the woman.

"He had received information his child aged 15 or 16 had been drinking and self-harming and wanted to confront the woman to deal with the problem,” Mr Coombes said.

He asked the court to consider Carney's behaviour in light of his upbringing, which included his mother abandoning him as a child and being brought up by a beloved grandmother, who died when he was 13.

"He began smoking marijuana when he was 13 to cope with the effects of losing his grandmother,” Mr Coombes said.

"Later he upgraded to meth amphetamines. He also has a lengthy criminal history.”

Magistrate Karen Stafford rejected Coombes' submission that an intensive correction order which would have allowed Carney to remain in the community, was a suitable punishment.

She said an ICO did not recognise the objective seriousness of the the breach of an AVO by breaking into the house of the protected person.

"Going inside someone's home to abuse them while on an order is a very serious offence,” Ms Stafford said.

"I have no alternative but to impose a term of imprisonment.”

She said an ICO would not provide adequate protection for the victim and given Carney's past, could not guarantee he would not re-offend.

She sentenced him to 12 months in jail with a non-parole period of six months. She said this represented a discount of 25 per cent from the usual provision of three-quarters jail to parole sentencing ratio.

She declined to award compensation totalling $4500 for the smashed windows and broken door because of Carney's prison sentence and his inability to pay.