Window of opportunity for businesses to share country spirit

It was all about the farmers for Harvey's Jewellers as they raised money for the drought appeal with their shop dress-up on Jacaranda Thursday. Adam Hourigan

THE ongoing efforts to help with drought relief spilled over to the Jacaranda Festival yesterday with several businesses in Grafton's CBD choosing a farmer-related theme for the dress-ups and window displays.

The Daily Examiner sponsors the Business Competitions and this year I put my hand up to do the judging - I thought what better way to experience all of what Jacaranda Thursday has to offer.

It's great to see businesses go to enormous lengths get involved in the fun and high spirits of the day.

The 2018 Best Dressed Window Display - Retail gong went to Harveys Jewellers who completely decked out their shop with Outback-related paraphernalia, including an outdoor dunny, a drop bear hanging from the ceiling, a windmill, highway signs, hay bales everywhere and an incredible attention to detail.

"All genuine native plants too," owner Des Harvey added.

Meanwhile, staff raised money for Armidale CWA to provide drought relief to farmers at Narrabri.

The effort Harveys Jewellers went to typifies the community spirit that Jacaranda is all about.

A bit of outback fun for the Caringa staff in front of the cane fire mural painted by Zac Page on Jacaranda Thursday. Adam Hourigan

Unfortunately however, participation rates in the Jacaranda Business Competitions are dwindling. This year only one entrant performed on the Market Square stage for the Gold Cup. Granted, Clarence Valley Council would've been a hard act to follow, but it would be great to see Grafton turn back the clock and get right behind the Jacaranda Festival next year.