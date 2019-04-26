Menu
Summer of Love 2018.
Food & Entertainment

WINE REVIEW: Additive-free drops are naturally drinkable

by REGAN DREW, WINE WORDS
26th Apr 2019 12:00 PM
By now you've heard of and possibly tasted a 'natural' wine: "made from organic or biodynamic grapes and naturally fermented, unfined, filtered and additive- free - including no sulphur (SO2) added at any stage”. Anton Von Klopper, of Lucy Margaux wines in the Adelaide Hills, is considered one of the forefathers of natural wine in Australia. His wines have a unique life force and are a benchmark.

SUMMER OF LOVE, 2018

A fruit salad of grapes here for this rose-esque blend of mostly pinot gris and gamay. Red berries and orange citrus rind bittersweet tang with a fun texture. Bright, clean and fresh. Serve chilled. Rating: 8.5/10; RRP: $27; Alc: 11.5%

Noir de Florette 2018.
NOIR DE FLORETTE, 2018

Pinot noir. Rich in strawberry and pippy cherry flavours with a subtly silky textured palate and smoky complexity. Elegant and lifted, finishes tight and restrained, shows plenty of "pinosity”. Rating: 8.5/10; RRP: $35; Alc: 12.5%

Sangiovese Stupefacente 2018.
SANGIOVESE STUPEFACENTE, 2018

Dark cherry and roast pan jus, warm spice and a slight caramel tinge. Medium bodied with a crunchy yet light texture. Deliciously flavoured with fresh and liqueur cherries and kitchen herb aromatics. Plenty of food-friendly tannin and acidity. Rating: 9/10; RRP: $40; Alc: 13%

vinonotebook.com

