WINE REVIEW: Alternative varieties continue to gather pace

Thankfully for our modern times in Australia, planting of 'alternative varieties' isn't slowing down. They offer excellent value for money and match our diverse cuisine. Altero is the new range of Italian and Spanish varietals by award-winning winemaker Mike Farmilo (once responsible for making Penfold's Grange and Bin 707), sourced from SA's Fleurieu Peninsula.

MONTEPULCIANO, 2018

Bright purple in colour. Plush berry profile: boysenberries, raspberries and licorice bullets. Fresh, lively and approachable with cherry and amaro herb flavours. Has soft tannins, so could handle a quick chill in the fridge.

Rating: 8/10 RRP: $16.99 Alc: 13.5%

Altero Nero D'Avola 2018. Ben Macmahon

NERO D'AVOLA, 2018

Nothing devilish in the naming, it's the black (nero) grape from Avola in Sicily. Plenty of fresh herbs, liqueur cherries and blueberry aromas. Just medium bodied. Slick with bright, lifted blue fruits and plenty of white pepper spice before a herby finish.

Rating: 8.5/10 RRP: $16.99 Alc: 13.5%

Altero Sangiovese 2018. Ben Macmahon

SANGIOVESE, 2018

Plums, cherries, light cola syrup, waxy lipstick with almost warm fruit toast spice aromas. There's a gravelly undertone to give substance too. Fleshy plums and cherries with plenty of charm. It's approachable with food friendly tannins to match any tomato based pasta.

Rating: 8.5/10 RRP: $16.99 Alc: 13.5%