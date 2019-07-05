Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Piquepoul, 2019.
Piquepoul, 2019.
Food & Entertainment

WINE REVIEW: McLaren Vale winery marks 50-year milestone

by REGAN DREW, WINE WORDS
5th Jul 2019 12:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Pioneering McLaren Vale winery Coriole this year celebrates its 50th year of winemaking and 100 years of the Lloyd vineyard growing fruit. It will host roadshows in Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane in August. Details at www.coriole. com/About-Us/50Years.

PIQUEPOUL, 2019

This ancient white grape variety hails from the Languedoc region of south-west France and Coriole were first to plant in Australia. Earthy aromas of melon rind, barley water and green pear skin with citrus zest. A racy, dry palate with electric acidity makes it a perfect match for oysters. Rating: 9/10, RRP: $28, Alc: 12%

En Bonne Sante, Shiraz 2017.
En Bonne Sante, Shiraz 2017.

EN BONNE SANTE, SHIRAZ 2017

Created for their 50th anniversary, this recalls the first wine made at Coriole which was shared among family and friends. Has a mineral spine running through fleshy mulberry with pillowy oak influence and a generous tannin profile. Made for good times. Rating: 8.5/10, RRP: $32, Alc: 14%

Lloyd, Shiraz 2015.
Lloyd, Shiraz 2015.

LLOYD, SHIRAZ 2015

The flagship wine has a quiet, reserved nose of gentle plum, mulberry, cedar and an array of soft spices. Upon a carpet of soft, fine tannin is presented precise fruit with a refined ferrous line. An excellent wine showing balance & elegance. Rating: 9.5/10, RRP: $100, Alc: 14.5%

vinonotebook.com

50 year anniversary coriole mclaren vale regan drew roadshows wine review wine words
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    CLOSE CALL: Horse trainer dodges death in horrific fall

    premium_icon CLOSE CALL: Horse trainer dodges death in horrific fall

    News SCOTT Henley suffered four broken ribs, a punctured lung, a broken wrist, a squashed nerve in his right shoulder and loss of feeling in his right hand.

    10 terrific things to do this week

    10 terrific things to do this week

    Whats On Have you got plans for the weekend? Check out what's on

    Amos allegedly found with ice during arrest for police ram

    premium_icon Amos allegedly found with ice during arrest for police ram

    News The 29-year-old was arrested about 11.55am yesterday.

    P-plater’s terrifying game of ‘chicken’

    P-plater’s terrifying game of ‘chicken’

    News Young driver posted videos of 160km/h drive on winding roads