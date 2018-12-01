‘He ambushed me at the door’

Stephen Hunter and Katie Williamson married at Sirromet Winery at Mt Cotton.

THE BRIDE: KATIE WILLIAMSON, 31

PROFESSION Teacher

PARENTS Glen and Yvonne Williamson

BRIDESMAIDS Sophia Ismail and Abby Ty

DRESS Love Found True from Babushka Ballerina, Fortitude Valley

HAIR Chantelle Maree Hair

MAKEUP Sasha Maree Makeup

FLOWERS Aurora Floral Studio

ENGAGEMENT RING An oval-cut 1ct diamond in a gold solitaire setting from Louise Jean Jewellery, Sunshine Coast

THE GROOM: STEPHEN HUNTER, 32

PROFESSION Accountant

PARENTS Wayne and Carol Hunter

GROOMSMEN Carrick Troy and Mitchell Vine

SUIT MJ Bale

TRANSPORT Mercedes C Class

ENTERTAINMENT Cutloose

CAKE The Cake Plate - a vanilla butter cake with passionfruit ganache and buttercream icing, decorated with fresh flowers from Aurora Floral Studio, West End

THE beautiful Sirromet Winery at Mt Cotton, southeast of Brisbane, was the perfect setting for the wedding of Katie Williamson and Stephen Hunter.

The couple chose the venue's Laguna, within the surrounds of a natural lagoon with water lilies and bushland, for their ceremony, followed by a reception at Sirromet's Restaurant Lurleen's.

They met while living and working in London, having been introduced by mutual friends during a picnic in Hyde Park. They now live at Holland Park, in Brisbane's inner southeast. The newlyweds are looking forward to a delayed honeymoon, heading to Canada and New York for a white Christmas.

How did Stephen propose?

Steve did not realise the lengthy process that is getting an engagement ring custom-made, so the proposal took a lot longer to eventuate than he had first anticipated. When he finally had the ring in his hands and after he'd asked Katie's parents for their blessing, he came home early from work to find Katie was not home and out getting groceries. As she entered the house, Steve ambushed her at the front door and popped the question.

Theme?

Bold, moody and fun.

First dance?

Hypnotised by Rufus.

What made this uniquely your wedding?

The ceremony by Weddings By Katherine reflected us and our relationship perfectly. It was the best mix of sweet and funny we could have asked for.

‘My bridesmaid surprised me with a custom embroidered denim jacket.’

Special memories?

My beautiful bridesmaid works in fashion and she surprised me with a custom embroidered denim jacket on the day. I loved walking into the ceremony wearing my new "Mrs H" jacket.

Funny moments?

The MC having to improvise a comedy routine because the song to introduce the next speech wasn't ready to be played.

The reception was held at Sirromet’s Restaurant Lurleen’s.

Best advice for other couples planning a wedding?

Have fun! It doesn't need to be a stressful experience. You are marrying each other, and that is the most important and fundamental thing to remember.

Flowers by Aurora Floral Studio.

PHOTOGRAPHY

Wilde Visual