WINGERS: Time to decide Clarence Dream Team speedsters

South Grafton Rebels Oral Monaghan, Grafton Ghosts Mitchell Lollback and Lower Clarence Magpies Anthony Hickling are all among the nominees for the two wing spots in the Daily Examiner Clarence Valley Dream Team of the decade.

South Grafton Rebels Oral Monaghan, Grafton Ghosts Mitchell Lollback and Lower Clarence Magpies Anthony Hickling are all among the nominees for the two wing spots in the Daily Examiner Clarence Valley Dream Team of the decade.

RUGBY LEAGUE :What's a game of rugby league without the electrifying excitement of wingers?

They may be the smallest blokes on the pitch but the burst of speed, the perfect spread and the athletic touch down for a try on the corner post makes them invaluable.

The Clarence Valley has produced some of the finest in bush footy.

After an incredibly tight vote for The Daily Examiner Clarence Dream Team of the decade's fullback, it's time to settle the speed merchants set to flank the wings.

We have already unveiled the teams of the decade for Grafton Ghosts, South Grafton Rebels and Lower Clarence Magpies. Now it's time for you to decide who's the best from all of those clubs over the past 10 years.

Mikee Randall hits the Mustangs defensive line at pace during the NRRRL Round 15 clash between Lower Clarence Magpies and Murwillumbah Mustangs at Yamba League Field. Matthew Elkerton

Starting with the Lower Clarence Magpies, the Northern Rivers Regional Rugby League outfit have had some deadly widemen over the years but Mikey Randall takes the cake.

He's big, strong and fast, the perfect combination for a winger that can set a game alight at the drop of a hat.

NRRRL match between the Lower Clarence Magpies and the Evans Head Bombers at Yamba Oval. Magpies won the match 28-26. With the ball is Magpie Anthony Hickling going in for a try. Photo Debrah Novak / The Daily Examiner

The other candidate from the black and white is Anthony Hickling.

Hickling is a true utility man who could slot into any spot in the side and make a real difference. Don't question the value of versatility in a top quality squad.

Rebels' young flier Tom McGrady takes off around a defender during the South Grafton Rebels and Coffs Harbour Comets Group 2 major semi-final at McKittrick Park.

Moving back up-River, the South Grafton Rebels have been known to produce the most tenacious of wing men and Tom McGrady is no exception to that.

McGrady is an incredibly athletic player who could craft something out of nothing.

Oral Monaghan - now playing for the South Grafton Rebels. Photo Adam Hourigan / The Daily Examiner Adam Hourigan

Joining him on the other flank is Oral Monaghan, who boasts both size and speed. The perfect combination to terrorise his opposite number in defence and attack.

Last but not least we have the two boys in the blue of the Grafton Ghosts.

Grafton Ghosts were up against the Sawtell Panthers at McGuren Park in 2014. Ghosts Mitchell Lollback during the match. Photo Debrah Novak / The Daily Examiner

Mitchell Lollback may have played most of his Ghosts career in the fullback role, but he is just as lethal on the wing.

One of the paciest players to don the blue and white, Lollback makes up for size with agility and an incredible brain for the game.

Alongside Lollback is Mitch Gorman, another speed demon on the flank that pairs brilliantly with Dylan Collett to destroy any defence.

Mitch Gorman (front) celebrates with Cooper Woods after a try in the grand final at Geoff King Motors Oval in 2019.

Vote in our exsclusive online poll below for the two wingers to be selected in the Clarence Dream Team: