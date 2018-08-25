Winifred Matilda waltzes to 106th

INSPIRATIONAL: Win Matilda Chevalley celebrated her 106th birthday with friends and family yesterday.

INSPIRATIONAL: Win Matilda Chevalley celebrated her 106th birthday with friends and family yesterday. Ebony Stansfield

WINIFRED Matilda Chevalley spent her 106th birthday surrounded by family and friends and celebrated with a tea party.

'Win' was born on August 24, 1912, in Southgate the same year the Titanic sank.

Four generations of family members came to celebrate her birthday, her daughter, her grand-daughter and her great-grand daughter.

Ms Chevalley said she had a lovely day.

She did her own hair and makeup and her daughter gifted her a lovely red and black dress she wore on the day.

When questioned if Ms Chevalley had any advice for a long life she said 'Don't die I suppose'.

Grand-daughter Glenda Rogan said it was unbelievable to still have a grandmother at 106. "Such an inspiration,” Mrs Rogan said.

"And she still has such a great memory.”

Ms Chevalley moved to Coldstream Road in 1914 where she grew up.

She was the fifth child of George and Euphemia Chevalley and had three brothers and five sisters.

She was married to Eric Jefferies for 67 years and they raised three children together.

Win started school at Tucabia when she was six and a half, and attended for one year before going to Gilletts Ridge until she was 12.

In 1927 she started high school at Grafton High, which was the first high school in the Valley outside the cities.

"In the 1920s and 1930s bakers brought bread from Ulmarra three times a week with a horse and covered cart, delivering around Tucabia and Gilletts Ridge,” the 106-year-old said.