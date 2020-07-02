Winmar and Newman ready for face-to-face battle

Nicky Winmar will come face-to-face with Sam Newman, Mike Sheahan and Don Scott after the trio caused a racial furore over the St Kilda champion.

Nicky Winmar will come face-to-face with Sam Newman, Mike Sheahan and Don Scott on Friday after the trio caused a racial furore over the St Kilda champion's defiant jumper-lifting gesture.

Winmar and photographer Wayne Ludbey launched legal action against AFL identities Newman, Sheahan and Scott last week after they cast doubts that Winmar pointing to his skin was not about black pride but beating Collingwood on "guts."

Winmar and Ludbey, who photographed the now iconic image, engaged Leon Zwier of Arnold Bloch Leiber to pursue their legal options under defamation and racial vilification laws.

Newman, Sheahan and Scott have employed top media and defamation lawyer Justin Quill to act for them in Friday's meeting.

High-profile Indigenous journalist Stan Grant will attend as mediator along with former Federal Court judge and QC Ray Finkelstein.

An outraged Winmar told the Herald Sun the trio had painted him as a liar and that he was taking a stand.

"I know what I said. I am not a liar. These white fellas are tarnishing my legacy."

Former Herald Sun chief football writer Mike Sheahan quit controversial podcast, You Cannot Be Serious, with Newman and Scott on Tuesday after apologising for the hurt he had caused.

"The thing that worried me most is I definitely did hurt some people who I regard as football friends. Indigenous people, Indigenous players, who I have a healthy relationship with, they were hurt and angry," Sheahan said,

"I don't like unnecessarily hurting people. I'm speaking for me here. I think I see myself through their eyes as attacking an Aboriginal monument in football. I genuinely feel they were hurt by what I said.

"This is the forum where we discussed the issue initially and this is the forum where I should say I'm sorry for the pain I've caused you guys."

