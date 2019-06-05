Winner takes all at Yamba

JIU jitsu lovers from up and down the east coast will be descending on Yamba on Saturday for a new tournament.

The Yamba Classic is a new team event run by Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Yamba and Wilderness Academy Jiu Jitsu Camps at Yamba Sports and Leisure centre.

Nathan Rheinberger of BJJ Yamba said it was the first time the event had been run in the Clarence Valley and he was looking forward to showcasing the region.

"It will be a five-man teams challenge of Brazilian jiu jitsu called quintet,” he said.

"We think a teams event is a little bit more exciting for both the participants and spectators and we wanted to show that the Clarence Valley can really compete.”

The winning team will head home with $5000 and Rheinberger said the event had attracted a lot of interest from clubs from both NSW and Queensland.

"We have teams coming from Sydney and all the way up to Townsville.”

But he was sure the group of Yamba competitors would be able to match it with the guys coming from the cities.

"We have a small high quality group that are getting some good results in the cities against the bigger teams,” he said.

"We are quietly confident and have a bit of a game plan which we will stick to.

"We will definitely put on a good show and get some results.”

Rheinberger said the "winner takes all” format would ensure there was plenty of excitement as in order to progress, competitors had to force a submission or tap out.

"If there is no result you are both eliminated,” he said.

"And it is all over when there is a single team standing.”

The format also ensures competitors might be engaged in numerous fights and there is a collective weight limit of 430kgs.

"If people are interested in seeing what the competition format looks like or want to get a taste of jiu jitsu come down and try a class at the gym,” Rheinberger said.

The event is on at Yamba Bowlo Sports and Leisure Centre from 6-10pm.