Winners announced for school writing competition

First place - Grafton writer, Claire Aman, congratulates Nadia Smith from Grafton High School for winning the high school category of the Long Way Home creative writing competition.

THE future of storytelling in the region is in good hands given the stellar entries received in the first creative writing competition for Clarence Valley schools.

Judges has a tough job sifting through the field of works submitted by young writing talent across the Clarence before awarding students at Copmanhurst Public School and Grafton High School with the top honours.

More than 135 stories were submitted from schools stretching from the coast in Yamba up to Baryulgil in the hinterland for the inaugural Long Way Home schools short story competition.

Judge and celebrated Grafton writer, Claire Aman, who was recently short-listed herself for a prestigious national prize, said all of the stories were of a very high standard.

"It was a hard job for the judges but the winning stories stood out from the rest and were deserving winners,” Ms Aman said.

"The three judges were unanimous with their decision to award first place in both categories and we're very impressed by the calibre of the short-listed stories.”

Seremi Gorogo-Rawson, a Year 6 student from Copmanhurst Public School, won the primary school category with her story, Until Now.

Ms Aman said Seremi was a gifted storyteller, telling a big story in just 150 words.

"The voice is reflective and self-aware, Seremi uses beautiful images and the story has a lot of feeling,” Ms Aman said.

Second place in the primary school division was Lani Cole of St James Primary School Yamba, with She Runs Deep.

Ms Aman said Lani's story carried a powerful environmental message but was presented in an original, quite mystical way.

Both Seremi and Lani have won tickets to the Byron Writers Festival Kids Day Out.

The winning story of the secondary school's category was The Long Way Home, written by Nadia Smith of Grafton High School.

"The Long Way Home is a very emotionally intense story which builds up to an inevitable but devastating ending,” Ms Aman said.

"It describes the inner world of the narrator through her sensations - her heartbeat, her breathing, tears spilling, muscles trembling in her chin - without her having to actually say she feels sad,” Ms Aman said.

Nadia has won tickets for herself and nine classmates to attend the Byron Writers Festival secondary school day where international authors will speak about a range of topics including women in the wilderness, the craft of writing and an interview with Australian author, Tom Keneally.

Winners - Lani Cole came second in the primary school category and her sister Tayah Cole was in the top 16. Both go to St James Primary School Yamba.

Runner up in the secondary school's category was Eden Annesley (Year 10) from Clarence Valley Anglican School, with her story, Hiraeth.

"There's a fabulous imagination at play in Hiraeth,' Ms Aman said.

"The images are masterful, like the peeling paint that reminds us of dried blood, and the concept is really fascinating.”

Highly Commended prizes were also awarded to Brooke Chapman from St Mary's Primary School Grafton, Declan McKone of St James Primary School Yamba, Ruby Donnelly of Baryulgil Public School, and Sharlee Cook of St Joseph's Primary School South Grafton.

The judges were Ms Aman; Bundjalung woman, Daily Examiner columnist, and consultant Janelle Brown; and, freelance journalist Erin Brady.

They team are now busy judging stories entered in The Long Way Home open short story category.

All of the short-listed stories in the competition will be published in a collection of Clarence Valley stories later this year.